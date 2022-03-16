WATCH: Miawpukek chief talks about new Demasduit Regional Museum

The former Mary March museum in Grand Falls-Windsor has a new name: the Demasduit Regional Museum.

It was chosen by The Rooms, along with a panel of representatives from Indigenous groups and governments.

The move is welcome news to some Indigenous leaders in the province, including Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation.

He calls it a sign of progress, and said he has some more changes in mind.

You can see him talk about his thoughts in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador