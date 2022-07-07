Politicians talk wastewater as millions approved for Goulds area of St. John's

An injection of tens of millions of dollars from all three levels of government will finally allow the last area of St. John's to stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean.

Politicians gathered at St. John's City Hall Thursday morning to announce they'll be spending $27 million on primary wastewater treatment projects and other infrastructure in both the Goulds area of St. John's and Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove.

However, a labour dispute in neighbouring Mount Pearl prompted some last-minute changes to the announcement.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Mount Pearl and be hosted by Mayor Dave Aker. But that all changed after some 200 municipal workers hit the picket lines and gathered in strength outside city hall Thursday.

So the event was relocated to St. John's, the money that was to be announced for Mount Pearl projects was pulled from the official news release, and Aker did not attend the St. John's event. A political aide told CBC News politicians will make another announcement in Mount Pearl at a later date, when the labour climate is less heated.

Meanwhile, all but roughly $200,000 of the $27 million will be spent to construct a new sewage line running from the Goulds pumping station to the Kilbride trunk sewer extension. This will allow sewage to flow by gravity to the Riverhead station, where it will undergo primary treatment before being discharged into St. John's Harbour.

Work on the project began two years ago, and is expected to be finished in November, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen.

The project will end the practice of discharging raw sewage into Shoal Bay, which Breen said will safeguard public health and help protect the ocean environment.

But that's not the only advantage, he said.

"This unlocks land that can be developed in the future," said Breen.

The federal government is putting in close to $10 million, while the province government is contributing roughly $7.5 million.

Breen said the city will spend about $10 million.

Meanwhile, the money will help enhance wastewater infrastructure for some 200 residents along Motion Bay Road Extension in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove through ditching and erosion control measures.

"These investments build our communities; make them better. They also mean good jobs," said St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP and federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.

