Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Politicians talk wastewater as millions approved for Goulds area of St. John's

The money means the last area of St. John's will finally be connected to primary wastewater treatment services, and raw sewage from the Goulds neighbourhood won't end up in the ocean.

Money means St. John's will finally stop dumping raw sewage into ocean

Terry Roberts · CBC News ·
Even wastewater can make politicians smile. Political leaders from all three levels of government gathered at St. John's City Hall Thursday morning to announce $27 million for sewage and wastewater upgrades for St. John's and Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove. Pictured here are, from left, Mount Pearl North MHA Lucy Stoyles, Premier Andrew Furey, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bernard Davis, St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP and federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister John Abbott, and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

An injection of tens of millions of dollars from all three levels of government will finally allow the last area of St. John's to stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean.

Politicians gathered at St. John's City Hall Thursday morning to announce they'll be spending $27 million on primary wastewater treatment projects and other infrastructure in both the Goulds area of St. John's and Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove.

However, a labour dispute in neighbouring Mount Pearl prompted some last-minute changes to the announcement.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Mount Pearl and be hosted by Mayor Dave Aker. But that all changed after some 200 municipal workers hit the picket lines and gathered in strength outside city hall Thursday.

So the event was relocated to St. John's, the money that was to be announced for Mount Pearl projects was pulled from the official news release, and Aker did not attend the St. John's event. A political aide told CBC News politicians will make another announcement in Mount Pearl at a later date, when the labour climate is less heated.

Meanwhile, all but roughly $200,000 of the $27 million will be spent to construct a new sewage line running from the Goulds pumping station to the Kilbride trunk sewer extension. This will allow sewage to flow by gravity to the Riverhead station, where it will undergo primary treatment before being discharged into St. John's Harbour.

Work on the project began two years ago, and is expected to be finished in November, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen.

The project will end the practice of discharging raw sewage into Shoal Bay, which Breen said will safeguard public health and help protect the ocean environment.

But that's not the only advantage, he said.

"This unlocks land that can be developed in the future," said Breen.

The federal government is putting in close to $10 million, while the province government is contributing roughly $7.5 million.

Breen said the city will spend about $10 million.

Meanwhile, the money will help enhance wastewater infrastructure for some 200 residents along Motion Bay Road Extension in Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove through ditching and erosion control measures.

"These investments build our communities; make them better. They also mean good jobs," said St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP and federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Terry Roberts

Reporter

Terry Roberts is a reporter with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador, and is based in St. John’s. He previously worked for The Telegram, The Compass and The Northern Pen newspapers during a career that began in 1991. He can be reached by email at: Terry.Roberts@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now