MUN students turn plastic bags and wrappers into 'bricks' to keep them out of landfills

Keep your Halloween candy wrappers in your pockets and don't recycle your two-litre pop bottles: the Grenfell Waste Management Committee in Corner Brook has a plan for a DIY project which many people can do at home.

The idea is to stuff empty pop bottles with two-inch squares cut from leftover candy wrappers and potato chip bags to create what are called ecobricks.

"You shove as much in as you possibly can until it reaches a density that is pretty much the same structural integrity as you would have in a brick," Jenna McDermott, events co-ordinator with the Grenfell Waste Management Committee, told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

The student-led group at Memorial University's west coast campus is planning to use the bricks to build a new plot in the community garden, and to help divert plastics from landfills.

The group wants to divert waste from landfills — and make a point. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

So far, the committee has brought about 40 people into the project, has filled 75 bottles, and has kept 20 kilograms of plastics from ending up in the dump.

But there's still work to be done. The group is expecting at least another semester's work before it will have enough ecobricks to complete the project.

The committee is planning to use the bricks in a community garden while showing the amount of plastic that can be diverted from landfills. (Grenfell Waste Management Committee/Facebook)

But the group says project's popularity is growing, and will give people a bottle to fill and a dowel to help compact the discarded plastic. A volunteer can then bring the filled bottle back to the group.

"We get a lot of interest. Some people who have never heard of it before, they're super-excited because we have the recycling program, we have the composting program, but what do you do with everything else?" said Darrian Washinger, president of the committee.

"It makes you feel good. It makes you environmentally conscious. You see how much plastic can into a simple two-litre bottle."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador