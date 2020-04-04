Sherry Gambin-Walsh removed from provincial cabinet

Sherry Gambin-Walsh has been removed from provincial cabinet, the premier announced Saturday. (Katie Breen/CBC)

MHA Sherry Gambin-Walsh has been removed from provincial cabinet, according to a release from the Premier's Office.

"Yesterday, Ms. Sherry Gambin-Walsh contacted me and informed me that she was served with a general warrant. It was at that point that I immediately took the necessary steps to remove her from cabinet and her cabinet responsibilities," Premier Dwight Ball said in the statement Saturday.

Gambin-Walsh will continue in her role as MHA for Placentia – St. Mary's.

In the release, Ball announced changes to his cabinet. Finance Minister Tom Osbourne will assume the role of acting minister responsible for Workplace NL, the acting minister responsible for Service NL, and the acting minister responsible for the Public Procurement Agency, effective April 3.

"Minister Osborne brings a wealth of experience and I am confident he will approach his new acting roles with the same level of commitment and professionalism that he has continuously demonstrated," Ball said in the release.

Hours before the announcement, CBC News learned the RCMP executed a warrant against a cabinet minister in Premier Dwight Ball's government Friday and seized the minister's cellphones.

The action was taken because of an unproven allegation that the minister in question leaked information in contravention of a cabinet minister's duty to maintain secrecy.

The subject of the alleged leak is not specified but the warrants claim it happened sometime between June 1, 2018 and March 12, 2020.

CBC News had also learned that Justice Minister Andrew Parsons has advised the premier that he should seek the resignation of the minister at the centre of the controversy.

Parsons has not responded to a message left for him on this topic at the time of first reporting.

CBC News attempted to ask the premier during Saturday's provincial briefing for an explanation about the cabinet minister's conduct, but the question was not permitted as it was deemed to be not related to COVID-19.

