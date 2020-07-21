Education minister defends earlier start for N.L. teachers

Calling teachers back to class a week early was a logistical requirement, the education minister said Tuesday, after outcry from the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association over his department's mid-summer decision.

Minister Brian Warr's office announced Monday that school staff would return to work Sept. 2 for orientation and training purposes amid a slew of pandemic-related public health requirements.

"We're looking at physical distancing ... entry in schools, maybe the configuration of furniture and equipment, movement of hallways, how classes are scheduled," Warr said.

"It's important that we make sure that everybody is well aware of the procedures, the public safety measures that are being put in place."

Dean Ingram, president of the teachers' union, told CBC News Monday that the department didn't sufficiently consult with them before shifting the start date. He'd already been fielding calls from employees concerned about childcare and vacation arrangements, he said.

Warr said anyone with a scheduling conflict will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.

"You have to keep in mind, the last school year ended approximately three weeks early," he said.

"The earlier start date certainly doesn't conflict with the collective agreement."

Warr said he was "a little surprised" to hear the union's comments about consultations. "The department has had several discussions with them about the school calendar over the past number of days, and they certainly seemed to understand this need for change," he said.

"We want to make sure that everybody is ready."

Dozens of new staff will also need training, Warr said. The department has hired 171 teaching assistants, some of whom have specialties in reading or English as a second language.

Students head back to class Sept. 9.

