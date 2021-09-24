Watch here: COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. NT as Baie Verte MHA talks virus 'fear' in communities

As case counts tick upward and more clusters emerge, including in areas with low vaccination rates, unplanned media briefings are happening more often — and that includes Friday afternoon.

Dr. Rosann Seviour, acting chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister John Haggie will address the public and take questions from reporters at 2 p.m. NT.

You can watch it live on CBC's website.

Meanwhile, as communities in Newfoundland's Central Health region continue to navigate the province's latest COVID-19 outbreak, officials in the region say an onslaught of new cases is bringing fear to the area.

As of Wednesday, there are 42 confirmed and 15 presumptive cases of COVID-19 linked to Baie Verte and the surrounding area. The region remains in Alert Level 3, with an update on new cases from the Department of Health expected Friday.

"There is fear," Baie Verte-Green Bay MHA Brian Warr told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning Friday.

"I guess we've learned to live with it, but in this part of the province I don't know if we've ever had a positive case of COVID-19 within my district…. To have a cluster like this that's happening right now, it's put fear into the people of my district."

Warr said he's especially concerned about viral spread between the 19 communities in the region and a relatively low vaccination rate compared to the rest of the island.

Only 67 per cent of the eligible population in the Baie Verte area is fully vaccinated — the lowest on the island — according to data provided to CBC News by the Department of Health on Sept. 7.

Warr suggested seeing no cases in the region could have led to complacency.

"It may be the demographic. It certainly is an aging population, especially in some of the smaller communities," Warr said. "It's close-knit, and the variant is known to spread widely. And it has."

COVID testing is available in Baie Verte on Friday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tommy Ricketts arena. An appointment is not required, with those seeking testing asked to stay in their vehicles until advised to enter the testing building.

Health officials monitoring Twillingate situation

Elsewhere in the Central Health region, health officials and the town of Twillingate are working together to navigate an "evolving situation" in the community and surrounding area.

Members of Central Health, including Dr. Monika Dutt, chief medical officer of health for the region, met with the town Thursday, according to a tweet by Twillingate chief administrative officer Jonathan Galgay.

COVID-19 testing is underway in Twillingate as health officials monitor the region amid growing COVID-19 cases. (Jonathan Galgay/Twitter)

Testing is available at the George Hawkins Memorial Arena for those who are close contacts of confirmed cases, symptomatic, or a member of the area's school population, according to Central Health.

Twillingate is located about four hours east of Baie Verte. Classes were recently suspended at a school in nearby Summerford following the discovery of a presumptive positive case.

Visitor restrictions have also been put in place at two regional health centres, the James Paton Memorial Centre in Gander and the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Visiting hours will move from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. effective immediately, with COVID screening still in place. All patients can be accompanied by one person for emergencies, appointments or procedures. Emergency services and scheduled outpatient appointments are not affected.

Those requiring information about loved ones affected by the change should contact the appropriate nursing unit, according to Central Health.