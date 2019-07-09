Flatrock knows it has dangerous swimming holes, and someone's tearing down the warnings

The Whirly Hole and the Bark Pot are a couple of popular swimming holes on Big River in Flatrock, but they can be dangerous too, especially after a heavy rain.

After another drowning death in 2017, the town — just north of St. John's on Newfoudland's Avalon Peninsula — bolted warning signs onto galvanized poles and cemented them into the ground along the river.

The town discovered Monday the signs had been torn down.

"This is the third time one of the signs have been tore off the post down there, so when I saw the picture this morning I was like, 'Man oh man, I can't believe this has happened again," said Mayor Darrin Thorne.

"Whoever did this had to work to wiggle to get this thing to wear through those bolts … to say I'm angry, yeah, I guess I am a little bit angry that it's torn down, but I'm more concerned as to why did you tear it down?"

Each sign has information about how the location got its name, and includes a warning that it is not a designated swimming area and can be treacherous after heavy rain.

This information sign was found on the ground after being ripped from a metal post near a swimming hole called The Bark Pot in Flatrock. (Darrin Thorne/Twitter)

Thorne said he worries about what might happen, but other than post signs there's very little the town can do.

"You know to have had that on your mind that something could happen down there it is a bit stressful at times right ... to come out and say that we ban swimming down there, well how can we do that? Who's going to police that?"

Darrin Thorne tells the St. John's Morning Show about how efforts to improve swimming safety are being thwarted:

If you're thinking of heading out for a dip today -- you may want to cross Flatrock off your list. Mayor Darrin Thorne talks about the town's swimming danger warnings... and how those efforts are being thwarted. 9:15

Thorne said he's determined to find out who is removing the signs, and why.

"Somebody knows who did this and there must be a reason, and I'd just like to know what the reason is. You know, if we can correct it and save a life, well then that's our goal."

