Warmth for the darkest nights of winter in this week's photo gallery

I'm not sure there's a better way to enjoy winter than this scene of a boil up near Postville. (Submitted by Samantha Jacque)

Well, we made it. 2023. The future. So far the future is... well, it's pretty cold. Luckily people (and birds) across the province know what to do when winter comes, whether snowy or not, and that's get out and make the most of it. Not like the birds had a choice I guess, now that I think about it.



If you get out to enjoy all our province has to offer, send us a photo and you might join these incredible images in next week's audience gallery! Scroll to the bottom to find out how to send them in.

A pair of pigeons enjoy a coo in the cool during Gander's first snowfall of 2023. (Submitted by E. Dennis Elliott)

A frosty evening at Killick Island in Botwood on Old Christmas Day. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

The moonlight reflects and casts long shadows over Topsail Bluff. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

There hasn't been a lot of snow on the Avalon as of yet, and while not everyone minds it, obviously some folks are getting a bit tired. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

Always time for some Old Christmas Day mummering in Brigus. (Submitted by MaryBeth Costigan)

A snowy winter scene on Cobb's Pond near Gander. (Submitted by Gary Regular)

Bonnell's Farm in Pasadena looks like a painting in this gorgeous winter scene. (Submitted by Michael Bennett)

St. John's started things off with a bang this week, with the fireworks display captured in this spectacular photo from Alick Tsui. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Human and dog alike enjoy a gorgeous sunset over the icy surface of Octogon Pond in Paradise. (Submitted by Jill Handrigan)

