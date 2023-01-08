Warmth for the darkest nights of winter in this week's photo gallery
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
Well, we made it. 2023. The future. So far the future is... well, it's pretty cold. Luckily people (and birds) across the province know what to do when winter comes, whether snowy or not, and that's get out and make the most of it. Not like the birds had a choice I guess, now that I think about it.
If you get out to enjoy all our province has to offer, send us a photo and you might join these incredible images in next week's audience gallery! Scroll to the bottom to find out how to send them in.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.