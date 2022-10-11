St. John's is getting its first winter storm. Some vulnerable people have nowhere to keep warm

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. John's, says the number of people experiencing homelessness in the area has gone up over the past year. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

As the first snowstorm of the season hits the Avalon Peninsula on Tuesday, vulnerable people living in the area will be trying to find a place to keep warm.

End Homelessness St. John's executive director Doug Pawson said Monday an at-capacity shelter system means options are limited for people experiencing homelessness.

"If you don't have a place to stay warm … how can you stay safe?" he asked.

Environment Canada forecast 15-25 centimetres of snow for the St. John's area on Tuesday.

According to the most recent statistics from End Homelessness St. John's, at least 231 people in the capital city were experiencing homelessness in November — though the true number is likely higher.

"Those numbers have increased significantly over the last 12 months, but in particular since the summer," Pawson said.

Pawson said he's heard of people going to emergency rooms or even resorting to petty crimes and going into a lockup to stay warm.

"These are really expensive solutions for a housing crisis for folks who are desperately in need," he said.

Warming up

The provincial government has announced funding for more emergency shelter space and housing, but Pawson says there's a need for more immediate solutions.

"A lot of folks who are experiencing homelessness may have a place overnight," he said. "They may have an emergency shelter placement, but during the day, there's not a real host of options."

St. John's social worker Madison Pretty said warming centres, like those located in bigger centres like Toronto, are one short-term solution, especially during winter storms.

"A warming centre would be a place where folks can get something to eat, warm up, use the washroom," she said.

"There's not a lot of places now where people can just … be inside and be warm and be around others, but not have to be, say, purchasing something."

St. John's does not regularly operate a warming centre during winter storms. (Francesca Swann/CBC)

In a statement, a spokesperson said the City of St. John's does not have the jurisdiction or capacity to open temporary shelters — in Newfoundland and Labrador, the provincial government is responsible for housing.

"When we do open warming centres, they are typically for individuals during an emergency situation. These centres in no way address the systemic issue of shelter for the homeless," said the spokesperson.

However, the spokesperson said the city does want to play a role in a co-ordinated response to the systemic issue of homelessness.

"The city is very concerned about the growing level of homelessness in our community and is looking at ways we can support a collaborative solution by facilitating a discussion on this amongst the key organizations," said the spokesperson.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, housing falls under the provincial government, rather than municipalities.

At a peak

Joyce Mullins, the program co-ordinator Marguerite's Place, a transitional housing facility for women and non-binary people, said the arrival of the cold weather forces some to make desperate choices in order to stay warm.

"That includes feeling like they have to live in potentially violent or exploitive situations," she said. "[People] are staying in relationships that they feel unsafe in because they have nowhere else to go," she said.

Mullins said the housing situation is worse this year.

"I think it's always worse than what the general public sometimes realizes. I think that the housing crisis is definitely at a peak," she said.

The reasons for that peak aren't surprising, she said — the rising cost of food and home heating made things worse for those already struggling.

During the winter, Mullins said, people have to plan ways to warm up — that includes going to coffee shops, libraries and other public places.

She said warming centres could be another option but emphasized they aren't a long-term solution to the housing crisis in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Having affordable housing definitely needs to happen. I think we need more supportive housing for people who maybe are facing barriers to living independently on their own right now."

