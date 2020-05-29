Don't forget sunscreen or 2-metre rule for warm weekend in Newfoundland

Warm temperatures on Friday and Saturday in St. John's mean people will be able to take advantage of relaxed restrictions in municipal parks. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

Sun and warm temperatures for most of Newfoundland over the weekend will likely make for some of the nicest weather since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but there are still restrictions in place that could alter your weekend activities.

Rodney Barney, a meteorologist with Environment Canada's Gander weather office, said the daytime high in St. John's on Friday is a remarkable 24 C.

"It's certainly above normal for this time of year, our averages right around now would be about 13 or 14 degrees," he told The St. John's Morning Show.

Dozens stopped in Bannerman Park to bask in the unusually warm weather.

Emily Callahan and two of her friends sat six feet apart from each other and ate sandwiches together after finishing a hike.

"It definitely feels better than staying inside by yourself. It's good to see my friends," she said. "I wish I could hug them but it's definitely better than nothing.

Emily Callahan sits six feet apart from friends while having a picnic at Bannerman Park. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Callahan said she is preparing for a different summer from years past and hopes the weather stays nice so she can enjoy her friends' company as much as possible.

"Usually in the summer we get together in the evenings, we do a little dancing and enjoy our time together so it's sad we can't do that at our own houses," she said.

Down at Quidi Vidi Lake, where a breeze was blowing off the water, Lynn Courish was walking the trail in a tanktop and shorts.

Small groups of people lie out on the grass at Bannerman Park on Friday afternoon. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"It feels like I just woke up. It's been a long, long winter, and this temperature, I mean, it puts fresh air in your lungs, it makes you feel alive," she said.

Give or take the wind, of course

Barney said a warm southwesterly flow will bring the heat for most of the weekend, but the temperatures will be cooler as the winds pick up.

"All in all, we're looking at temperatures in the low 20s right through the weekend anywhere, certainly, where those winds are offshore," he said.

"If you're in an area where those winds are blowing onshore, say over around Placentia or down around Trepassey, it's going to be a lot cooler and you're going to be dealing with some fog."

The City of St. John's lifted its 'walk-through' restriction in municipal parks on Tuesday, allowing use of open spaces as long as people stay within their bubbles and practise physical distancing. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

In central Newfoundland, temperatures could get as high as 27 C on Friday and Saturday, with some humidity that could make it a bit muggy on Saturday.

But the 20-degreesplus temperatures won't last forever.

"It does look like as we get into early next week, we're going to be seeing a bit of a transition back to more of a damper and more typical pattern," said Barney.

"We'll be seeing some of what we call that capelin weather, it's gonna be a bit of RDF [rain, drizzle, fog] probably for the first part of next week."

The forecast isn't as pleasant for Labrador over the weekend, however, with cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain or flurries in some areas.

Playground equipment in municipal parks is not to be used under the provincial government's Alert Level 4. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

But as the temperatures rise in many areas and some public health restrictions ease, Health Minister John Haggie says things are not back to normal.

"The trouble is then people want to build on that and say, 'Well, you know, if I can play tennis, can I play doubles, or can we have a competition, or can we have a little barbecue after the tennis games on a Saturday?'" he said.

"And this creep, it goes back to normal very quickly if you're not careful."

Golf courses and tennis courts are open under the province's Alert Level 4, with the City of St. John's opening its municipal courts Friday.

Municipal parks are open, with St. John's rolling back its "pass-through" restrictions on Tuesday.

The use of open spaces is permitted in parks for all activities allowed in Alert Level 4, but team sports and activities that require contact are not allowed and playground equipment remains closed.

The provincial government is also encouraging walking, hiking, biking or other outdoor activities where physical distancing can be maintained for anyone who isn't required to self-isolate.

Hiking on the rise during pandemic

With the warm weather this weekend, many people will likely also head to one of the province's hiking trails.

Janny Van Houwelingen has been hiking on the East Coast Trail for more than 15 years and says she's delighted that she's seeing more people — young people in particular — out on the trail.

"I think it's one of the little benefits of this COVID environment, so it's a great thrill to see people discover the trail," she said.

"The East Coast Trail is gorgeous and has attracted people from all over the world, but I guess this summer it's attracting Newfoundlanders."

But with more people hiking, Van Houwelingen said it's important to follow good trail etiquette, as she's seen a number of people having fires.

Janny Van Houwelingen says more people are hiking on the East Coast Trail, but physical distancing still applies on the trail. (Submitted by Ryan MacLellan)

"Fires are not allowed on the trail and they're not allowed by the province this summer," Van Houwelingen.

"It destroys the environment and it's a great risk for destroying more than just that little area of your fire pit."

She said it's important to be well-prepared when heading out for a hike, with sunblock, water and snacks, but hikers shouldn't leave anything behind while on the trail.

It's also important, Van Houwelingen said, to still practise physical distancing while hiking and to avoid busier sections of the trail during the pandemic.

