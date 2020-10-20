8-candidate byelection 'encouraging' as Ward 2 voting closes, expert says

With less than 12 hours left in the vote to elect a new Ward 2 councillor in St. John's, a political scientist at Memorial University says Elizabeth Schwartz says both the city and voters stand to benefit from the wide array of candidates on the ballot.

"I think its really encouraging to see so many people who are enthusiastic about municipal politics and serving the community," Schwartz told The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

"I think we see a diversity of backgrounds in these candidates. Their life experiences, of who they are as people, their ideologies."

The seat in Ward 2 opened up after former councillor Hope Jamieson announced she was stepping down in July. Since then, eight candidates have put their name on the ballot: Carol Anne Furlong, Matt Howse, Lorne Loder, Greg Noseworthy, Ophelia Ravencroft, Wallace Ryan, Shawn Skinner and Greg Smith.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. today. The City of St. John's says results will be posted when they're available.

Schwartz, an assistant professor of political science at Memorial University, suggests the volume of choice could lead more residents to the ballot box.

"I think having lots of candidates that represent different people can hopefully translate into more voters, because municipal voter turnout tends to be pretty low compared to other elections," she said.

While Schwartz says the sheer number of candidates could lead to higher turnout, she said there's still one drawback.

"The obvious downside is that it's harder to co-ordinate among voters, especially at the municipal level," she said. "Candidates aren't members of political parties, so it's harder for voters to know exactly what each candidate stands for."

"Not having parties and having many candidates means that it's harder for each candidate to get across their message, especially since most candidates don't have a lot of money to be promoting their agendas."

The COVID-19 pandemic has also presented new challenges to candidates trying to share their platform, as going door-to-door was not permitted during the campaign.

"I think many of the candidates have very similar positions, which is difficult for differentiating themselves," Schwartz said.

"There are many of the candidates that presented themselves as progressive candidates. They have really, I think, distinguished themselves in their conduct, and their answers to various questions at the different forums … but I think that it's very hard to distinguish yourself in this context."

Ranked ballots?

With eight candidates on the ballot, a byelection winner could be decided with as little as 13 per cent of the vote. But Schwartz estimates the winner will receive around 30 per cent of the vote — similar to a provincial or federal election.

On social media over the course of the campaign, some residents raised the idea of introducing a ranked ballot to deal with the high number of candidates, allowing voters to list the candidates in order of who they would like to see take the seat.

A report on electoral reform last fall also endorsed the ranked-ballot system. Mayor Danny Breen said at the time he liked the idea, but deferred that decision to the province, as electoral overhaul isn't within the council's purview.

Schwartz says she believes changes to the city's voting system aren't a top priority, as the idea of a ranked ballot might not make sense in other wards.

"Ward 2 is the only ward that has more than two or three candidates historically," she said. "In 2017, there were seven candidates; now there are eight candidates. A ranked-ballot system if there's only two or three candidates [in other wards] isn't that useful."