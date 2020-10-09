Sidewalk snow clearing and crime on voters' minds as Ward 2 byelection approaches

With the St. John's city council byelection less than a week away, some residents of Ward 2 tell CBC News crime and snow clearing are on their minds as they consider the eight candidates vying for the seat left vacant by Hope Jamieson.

The ward is in the centre of the city and includes the entire downtown. Living within walking distance to the area makes Merrymeeting Road appealing to Judith McIntyre, she says, so snow clearing is crucial.

"A lot of people that live in the neighborhood don't have cars so they walk back and forth to get their groceries," McIntyre said.

"This street is not one of the ones that's cleared priority in the winter. So it can be a dangerous situation."

McIntyre said the neighbourhood is quiet, for the most part.

"There are also a lot of rooming houses and things around here. And sometimes they cause problems, not really problems for us, but there's a lot of police cars and things coming and going."

A few blocks away on Spencer Street, Jim Corcoran pointed to some holes in the vinyl siding of a row house and said they're bullet holes from a drive-by shooting.

"Somebody went by and shot the man's home," he said, noting that, luckily, nobody was injured or killed.

Across the street, a window in a small house is covered with particle board.

"I think there's a lot of rental units here that aren't being kept up," said Curtis Poirier, who has been living on Spencer Street for five years.

"The people they're letting live there — just no respect for the neighborhood or the places they're living in. And I don't think their landlords have respect for the places they are renting out."

Poirier said things have become more problematic in 2020. He tried to sell his home recently, but said he took it off the market as prospective buyers had concerns about the neighbourhood.

"There's constantly people in the street fighting and there's people, you know, hanging out on the sidewalk drinking beer. And there's drug dealing going on all the time in the middle of the day."

Poirier said a nearby restaurant was also robbed recently. Poirier hopes whoever is chosen to represent the ward will be able to work with the community and the police to find solutions.

Around the corner on Freshwater Road, Talal Elseyadi was tidying up in front of his small grocery store. He opened Sedra Foods five months ago after saving money for two years. He said crime has not been a problem for him so far at that location.

But it's been a struggle in other ways; many businesses are facing challenges, he said. "It's very hard for me.… It's slow."

In Bannerman Park, downtown resident Megan Tanner was playing with two young children that are in her care. Tanner said that crime is also a concern for her, and that the city should be tougher on neglectful landlords.

Tanner said that she doesn't own a car, so for her the bigger issue is sidewalk snow clearing. She said poorly cleared or salted sidewalks makes it dangerous to get around for part of the year.

"As a resident it is one of my biggest concerns. How do I function with small children and not get myself, or them, harmed in the winter?"

The Ward 2 byelection takes place on Oct. 20. The candidates are Carol Anne Furlong, Matt Howse, Lorne Loder, Greg Noseworthy, Ophelia Ravencroft, Wallace Ryan, Shawn Skinner and Greg Smith.

