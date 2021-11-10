A stretcher used in World War 2 is finding new purpose as a piece of art honouring war veterans
The weathered war stretcher became a canvas for artist Tracy Oates, who painted a scene that pays tribute to wartime stretcher-bearers who risked their lives to rescue soldiers injured in battle.
A World War 2 stretcher once used by brave wartime stretcher-bearers to rescue soldiers injured in battle has been transformed into a piece of art by painter Tracy Oates, who wanted to pay tribute to war veterans.
Painting on the weathered canvas from the fall of 2020 to the summer of 2021, Oates created a scene depicting war stretcher-bearers coming to the aid of their fallen comrades.
Oates used photos, books and memoirs as reference in creating her touching tribute.
