A stretcher used in World War 2 is finding new purpose as a piece of art honouring war veterans

A World War 2 stretcher once used by brave wartime stretcher-bearers to rescue soldiers injured in battle has been transformed into a piece of art by painter Tracy Oates, who wanted to pay tribute to war veterans.

Painting on the weathered canvas from the fall of 2020 to the summer of 2021, Oates created a scene depicting war stretcher-bearers coming to the aid of their fallen comrades.

Oates used photos, books and memoirs as reference in creating her touching tribute.

