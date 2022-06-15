Powwow preview: For this group, drumming is much more than music

For the members of Wape’k Muin, drumming is much more than music. “Playing on the drum is really good for the soul,” said group member Michael Budgell. Our cameras were invited into their circle as the men's drumming group geared up for a performance on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

For the members of Wape'k Muin, drumming comes from right from the heart — and speaks to the soul.

"Playing on the drum is really good for the soul," said group member Michael Budgell. "Being on the drum is a great honour. I love spending time on the drum, especially with all my drum brothers as well."

The group has been meeting regularly for years at the First Light friendship centre in St. John's to drum on the "warrior drum", a large powwow drum that they all play at once.

But now the members — Budgell, Michael Johnson, Philip Muise, Chris Kurisuta Mullett, Boyd Kelly, Robin Purcell, Adrian House, and Jackson Drew — are performing more frequently for the general public.

"It's like a cultural revival that we're part of," said Michael Johnson. "We're seeing lots more of these drum groups come up, and it's great to see and great to be part of that."

On National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21st, Wape'k Muin are scheduled to be among the performers at the Urban Mawi'omi, a powwow hosted by First Light at the Techniplex in St. John's.

"It's going to be a great time, it's a celebration of Indigenous People, and an indication that we're not going anywhere," said Boyd Kelly. "Our culture is only coming back, and coming back stronger. We can't wait, we can't wait to play there."'

CBC Atlantic is bringing you extensive coverage of the Powwow Trail 2022. (CBC)

CBC N.L. is bringing you extensive coverage of the Atlantic Powwow Trail 2022, including the Urban Mawi'omi on National Indigenous Peoples Day and other powwows happening this summer. Watch the video above for a preview of the performances that will be part of these events.