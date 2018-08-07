Acquittal for tour boat skipper charged with getting too close to whale

A tour boat skipper accused of getting to close to a whale in 2014 has been acquitted.

Walter Reddick was charged under the Fisheries Act with disturbing a marine mammal.

It was the first time that charge was laid in Newfoundland and Labrador, after new rules about keeping a distance from whales were introduced by the federal government.

Iceberg Quest Ocean Boat Tours and another boat are seen off the coast of Newfoundland, allegedly disturbing a whale, on Aug. 5, 2014. (CBC)

Reddick, who was working with Iceberg Ocean Quest Tours, was in provincial court in St. John's Tuesday morning when Judge Jacqueline Brazil gave her decision, but had no comment about the ruling.

The company is set for a five-day trial in September for the same charge.

Brazil said the Crown didn't prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and also took issue with how long the case had dragged on.

DFO is investigating an incident where two boats were chasing whales 1:40

Reddick was charged in early August 2014, after a video showed the boat he skippered getting close to a humpback whale near Cape Spear on Aug. 5 of that year.

Judge Brazil said a written decision will be released in the coming weeks.

