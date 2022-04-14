Customers pay tribute as Walsh's Store, a fixture of central St. John's, closes its doors

Adam King and Sherry Moore were longtime customers at Walsh's store and saw it almost as a second home. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

For now, the lights are on and the shelves are stocked at Walsh's Store on St. Clare Avenue in St John's — and Sherry Moore and Adam King feel at home.

But the convenience store, operated by Freddie Walsh's family for over 70 years, has closed its doors.

Walsh was more than just a store owner to longtime friends and customers Moore and King — she has been a staple in their lives and the lives of many others, who say the impact she had on people can't be overstated.

"There's a lot of people around here that depended on Freddie. Freddie depended on them," King told CBC News this week. "If you came in with a dog, she had dog treats. If you came in with a newborn she had toys.… And Freddie would never speak about herself, but she was the heart of the community."

But Walsh's health has declined and she has entered palliative care, and the store has closed — a big blow to the neighbourhood, said Moore, as Walsh is the heart and soul of their community.

"It's heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking," she said. "And I know the whole community are dearly going to miss the services, the friendly smile and the concern, genuine concern for their families."

Walsh kept a stool near her store's cash register so visiting children could speak with her at eye level. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

King and Moore say there was a lot that made Walsh's Store special: the bench that sat in her store that Moore said was "made for stories." The stool that sat next to the register so that children could speak with Walsh at eye level.

And, arguably most symbolic of Walsh's caring nature, the 500-page journal filled with IOUs from people who needed to grab an item here or there to get by from paycheque to paycheque.

"She helped us out as a very young family. She always had the mindset where, 'Yeah, you owe me money back in the day,' and it didn't matter to her. As long as you came back in the store and you paid what you could," Moore said. "But don't cross her. She'd have no problem telling you how she thinks or feels."

Moore also recalled stories of Walsh's grandparents leaving bread and milk on the steps of the store for anyone who needed it after hours.

"I think a lot of families in this area has basically been kept together by that little bit of generosity that she's shown them on hard times. And I think that is something very rare."

If I could take anything back to have Freddie stand behind that counter for another day or week or month, I'd do my very best. And the community would probably give their right leg to do the same." - Adam King

King said Walsh was known for having her finger on the pulse of the neighbourhood, caring for every single person who came through her door.

A Facebook page has been created to share memories with Walsh and the store, and hundreds of people have gathered to reminisce on 70 years of stories.

"If you just sat out there and just took your microphone and said, 'Can you tell me a story about Freddie and this store?' you'd run out of tape," King said.

Walsh's Store, a staple of the St. Clare Avenue neighbourhood for over 70 years, closed its doors earlier this month. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Moore said Walsh is overwhelmed by the support as it pours in from those who were touched by her kindness.

"The day that Freddie's never here, that day is going to get me.… I know the few close friends that we have that are taking care of Freddie, we can still come in and just gaze around. But when that day comes that we can't officially come in the store anymore it will hit everybody," King said.

"If I could take anything back to have Freddie stand behind that counter for another day or week or month, I'd do my very best. And the community would probably give their right leg to do the same."

St John's Morning Show 10:32 Friends of Walsh's Store We take you to Walsh's Store, where everyone has a story about longtime owner, Freddie Walsh. 10:32