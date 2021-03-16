Closure of Walmart on Topsail Road 'heartbreaking' for some regular shoppers
'Smallmart,' as some called it, was just the right size and conveniently located for its customers
The impending closure of the smallest Walmart in St. John's will be a sad day for the customers who see its size as a positive.
"It's heartbreaking," said Buela, who declined to provide her last name, outside the store Tuesday. She said she likes the Topsail Road location and shops there two or three times a week.
Walmart Canada announced Monday that six stores will close across Canada — one in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and three in Ontario. The retail giant said it would spend $500 million to upgrade other stores, but hasn't revealed which ones will get a facelift, or the day the closing locations will shut their doors.
Regular customer Joe Butler said having a Walmart location directly across from the Village Mall made it very accessible, since the mall is a transit hub for Metrobus.
"I think it's going to create an inconvenience for people around here," he said.
Getting to one of the other nearby stores, including Mount Pearl or Kelsey Drive, he said, will make for a much longer bus ride.
Online support for 'Smallmart'
It may have been the smallest Walmart in St. John's, but it was just right for many people who shared their opinions online about the closure, under CBC's story Monday.
"I will miss you, Smallmart. Always friendly, clean, well stocked and seldom busy. My fav," wrote Liza Ann Tucker.
"I find the Topsail Road store the best because it is so small," wrote Linda Clark. "The other stores are too big for walking around with a bad back and easier for the seniors."
Walmart won't say how the store performed sales-wise
Walmart Canada spokesperson Adam Gratchnik did not answer some of CBC's specific questions, including whether a decision to close a store is based solely on sales, or whether its location or other factors are considered.
Gratchnik also wouldn't say how the Topsail Road location performed sales- and volume-wise compared with other stores, citing "competitive reasons."
"It was a difficult decision to announce that we will be closing the Topsail Road store this summer. All associates at the store will be offered positions at nearby Walmart locations," he said in response to CBC's emailed questions.
He pointed to the three other nearby Walmart stores — on Kelsey Drive and Aberdeen Avenue in St. John's and on Merchant Drive in Mount Pearl — noting they have all been converted into supercentres, at a cost of $27 million. Those stores have full grocery selection and offer pickup and delivery.
Gratchnik said about 85 per cent of all Walmart stores are supercentres.
With files from Jeremy Eaton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.