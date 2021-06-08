Walmart employees in Gander offered testing for COVID-19 

Central Health will hold a clinic Wednesday only for staff at the Walmart store in Gander, N.L. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are organizing COVID-19 testing for employees at a Walmart store in Gander.

A community testing clinic will start Wednesday at the Steele Community Centre.

Central Health says a positive case of COVID-19 was identified at the store.

"Testing will be limited to Walmart staff in Gander," Central Health said in a statement Tuesday.

No appointments will be necessary.

The clinic will run from 12 noon NT to 8 p.m. NT.

Central Health asked those seeking tests to remain in their cars after presenting themselves at the clinic, and "to expect some wait time depending on how many people show up at any given time."