Walmart employees in Gander offered testing for COVID-19
Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are organizing COVID-19 testing for employees at a Walmart store in Gander.
No appointments needed for Wednesday clinic, which is limited to employees only
A community testing clinic will start Wednesday at the Steele Community Centre.
Central Health says a positive case of COVID-19 was identified at the store.
"Testing will be limited to Walmart staff in Gander," Central Health said in a statement Tuesday.
No appointments will be necessary.
The clinic will run from 12 noon NT to 8 p.m. NT.
Central Health asked those seeking tests to remain in their cars after presenting themselves at the clinic, and "to expect some wait time depending on how many people show up at any given time."
