Walkers raise money and awareness for ALS in St. John's

Deanne Howe, Walk to End ALS coordinator, says most participants have had their lives touched by ALS. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC News)

People in St. John's came together this weekend for the Walk to End ALS, raising money in the hopes of finding a cure to the debilitating condition.

"Most of us here have friends or family members that either have ALS or have already been through a journey with ALS and they're walking in memory of them," said Deanne Howe, the walk co-ordinator. "The people change every year because the people impacted every year are different, and sometimes people will come back and sometimes people find it very difficult because it's a very touching day. It's a very good day and it's also a very heartwarming day, but it's also a tough day."

Howe said while a chunk of the money raised will go toward research — with funds matched by Brain Canada — the majority of the money will go toward assisting ALS patients in the province.

"So if we raise $1,000, that means it might be a hospital bed for someone who wants to remain at home during their ALS journey," said Howe. She said many people make the choice to stay home.

"ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a disease that slowly paralyzes the body," Howe said. "So you eventually lose the ability to walk, talk, even breathe. And along that journey comes a lot of challenges and a lot of medical equipment that's needed for people who would like to stay at home. And that could be anything from a wheelchair to a hospital bed to a lift or a transfer board."

Howe said that's one of the reasons why the Walk to End ALS stands out among charity walks.

"Every dollar counts and goes toward something very tangible that we put in the hands of patients."

While organizers of the walk are hoping to raise a total of $106,000 across the province, the goal for St. John's is set at $30,000. As of Sunday evening, $9,660 had been raised.

Emma Upshall, middle, with her friends Faith Button, left, and Jacob Button, right. They're walking in support of Upshall's Mom, Linda. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC News)

"I'm here today to walk for my mom," said Emma Upshall. "She's a really nice person and a very funny person."

Upshall said her Mom started showing symptoms in 2020 and was diagnosed with ALS in August 2022.

"I didn't know what it was at all beforehand," she said. "Our goal for today is to just help raise awareness of ALS because once again I feel like it's not really well known."

Kenneth Thistle, another participant in the walk, was at the event in memory of his stepfather, Gerry Hayes.

"Gerry was probably one of the most fantastic men you'll ever meet," Thistle said. "Very, very caring, super kind. Do anything for anybody. He helped hold our family together. When my mother married him, he had two daughters who I now consider my own sisters."

Kenneth Thistle, pictured here on the far right, is proud to continue raising money in memory of Gerry Hayes with his team Poppy’s Steps. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC News)

Thistle said the walk will always be an important event for his family.

"It's fantastic," Thistle said. "Like-minded people who have gone through a lot of the same stuff and you see the support. It's very heartwarming and it's a good thing."

Thistle said the money raised goes to a good cause, which his family experienced firsthand.

"The ALS society was really there for us," he said. "Our family reached out to the ALS society numerous times and they came through very well with medical equipment aid."

Thistle said the portion of the money going toward research is also important.

"There's no cure and there needs to be a cure," he said. "Finding the cure is going to take money. So we're having a fundraiser and doing what we can to raise as much money as possible to help apply that technology so we can get a cure so that families don't have to lose their loved ones earlier than they should."

While Thistle's stepfather had joined him on the walk on FaceTime in years past, this year he was only with him in memory.

"Gerry, we're here for you," Thistle said. "And we'll always be here for you as long as we can do this walk."

