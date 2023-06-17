Walk to destigmatize borderline personality disorder held in St. John's

Around 80 people attended the second annual Sashbear Walk On The Rock, some of which are pictured here at the walk's starting point outside the Elks Club in St. John's. (William Ping/CBC News)

Around 80 people in St. John's laced up their sneakers for a walk around Quidi Vidi Lake on Saturday to break the stigma surrounding borderline personality disorder, a condition which impacts a person's ability to manage their emotions.

The second annual Sashbear NL Walk On The Rock was also raising funds for the Sashbear Foundation, which provides a free, accessible, online program for family and friends of people who experience emotional dysregulation.

"It's so important that we offer these services for free," said Sandy Wall, the lead coordinator for the walk in Newfoundland. Two of Wall's children have borderline personality disorder and she said the government support doesn't go far enough.

"We get $500 a year towards any kind of psychiatric care, right? Well, guess what, $500 doesn't last very long, especially nowadays where $200 for a session is pretty typical. So, there would be a lot of people that wouldn't be able to avail of the services purely for financial reasons."

As well, Wall said the provincial health system will often have long waitlists for their services. Wall said the Sashbear Foundation's Family Connection program made a big difference in her life when she first found it last year.

"I was feeling pretty hopeless because we were really struggling," Wall said. "And that's the biggest thing I found about this program is it gave me hope."

"What I love about Sashbear is the fact that it's free, and by Zoom, it's now across Canada," she said. "It's in French and English, so we are connecting with a lot of people."

Wall was so impressed with the program that she began the local chapter of the Sashbear walk last year.

"It's very important, especially here in Newfoundland because not a lot of people yet know about the Sashbear Foundation."

Wall hopes that people in St. John's will see the walkers in their bright orange shirts and look into learning more about Sashbear.

Lynn Courey, president and founder of the Sashbear Foundation, left, and Sandy Wall, the lead coordinator for Sashbear's St. John's walk, right. (William Ping/ CBC News)

"The philosophy of Sashbear is 'let's treat the family and friends of the person with the mental health concerns'," Wall said. "And that will eventually help that individual too, because not only will you be able to react to the person in a calm and appropriate manner, but you're also going to be modeling behaviors."

"We are trying to look at it as a family problem," she said. "Mental illness is never just affecting one person. It touches the lives of everybody around them."

The walk kicked off with some talks from special guest speakers and included a performance featuring Kaleidoscope Drag Lounge performers. Wall said it was important to showcase the LGBTQ community during the walk.

"The trans and queer community unfortunately does have the highest rate of death by suicide. So we want to make sure we really reach out to everybody," she said. "We want to let young people, especially, know it's fine to talk about this, it's fine to have mental health concerns, and there's help out there."

Lynn Courey, the founder of the Sashbear Foundation, flew in from Ontario to attend the walk in St. John's. For her, the day held extra significance.

"I created this foundation after, unfortunately, I lost my daughter to suicide in 2011, actually today on June 17, 2011," Courey said.

Courey's daughter, Sasha, was a national swimmer in Toronto and had been hoping to make the Olympics in 2012. She also had borderline personality disorder and found dialectical behavioral therapy especially effective in treating it.

"She said the treatment was as essential as water for her to survive," Courey recalled. However, the Courey family had a hard time accessing that treatment in this country.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't find anything here in Canada, so we had to go in the U.S.," Courey said. "And after six weeks of treatment, we couldn't afford to continue paying and this is when she decided to take her life."

Lynn Courey, President and founder of The Sashbear Foundation, is pictured here on the left cutting the rope on the walk. (William Ping/ CBC News)

After this experience, Courey, and her husband Michael, made it their goal to make their daughter's preferred form of therapy more accessible to Canadians.

"You can imagine how difficult it was for us knowing that we couldn't find anything to help her out. And we felt so depleted and almost ashamed too, for us to say 'We cannot even help our own daughter'," she said. "And this is why we created the Sashbear Foundation."

"We don't want to put an extra burden on families, that's why it's really important for us that services are for free," Courey said. "And we're so excited to say that we have over 80 groups a year across the country and there's more than 75 people signing up every week for the program."

"The program is free of charge, but there's a lot of associated costs and this is why we're doing this fundraising to make sure we cover all the costs. So this way anyone in need of skills and strategy can have access to this for free."

Courey's foundation has been hosting a series of fundraising walks across the country to ensure Sashbear can continue to offer their services for free. Their goal for this year is $150,000 and as of Saturday afternoon, they had raised $143,000.

"The people participating are helping us make a difference, to break the stigma on borderline personality disorder and show our loved ones that they're not alone," Courey said. "And we want to show them that we're here with them, we understand what they're going through is not easy, and together we'll pull through because together anything can be possible."

"We can transform this world into a more empathetic world," she said. "So this way we don't feel alone, we feel understood and we're making a huge difference."

