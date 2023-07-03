Walking-out ceremony for Sheshatshiu boy a call back to traditional roots

Megan Rich's son Daniel took part in a special walking-out ceremony outside Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation on June 3. (Submitted by Megan Rich)

On June 3, Megan Rich's son Daniel took his first steps outside.

The Innu mother had been carrying her child while he was outdoors for 20 months, until a special ceremony outside Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation welcomed him to walk on the ground for the first time on his own, while Innu drums and voices rang in the background.

"[It] was bittersweet, I should say. Because I carried him in my belly for nine months and carried him in my arms for 20 months. And to see him walking out on his own, he was no longer a baby," Rich told CBC News. "He was growing up and it was a very special moment."

Daniel left the tent and pretended to shoot a bird that was held up by string before taking the bird back into the tent to be greeted by elders. (Submitted by Megan Rich)

Rich held the "walking-out" ceremony for her young boy because he's half Innu and half Cree from Mistissini. The Mistissini Cree have a very old tradition of having walking out ceremonies, she said.

"It's a rite of passage and it's where all the lessons that he'll learn as an adult, that's where they begin, like language, hunting, like everything," said Rich. "And within the [Cree] culture, that's when that all starts."

Daniel lived in Quebec for about a year before moving to Sheshatshiu. Rich said she initially planned to take him back to Mistissini for the ceremony but life circumstances changed. Her friend, Annie Picard, gathered notes and talked to people about holding it in Sheshatshiu instead.

Daniel took his first steps on Innu land on his own earlier in June. It's a rite of passage in some Indigenous cultures. (Submitted by Megan Rich)

The ceremony was held at the cabin of her late friend Mary Janet Hill. Rich invited anyone from the Sheshatshiu community to watch her son take steps out of a tent with his godfather, pretend to shoot a goose and then bring the goose back into the tent where he's greeted by elders.

"I was really amazed because there was about 60 to 70 people that showed up and about 30 vehicles that were lined up all the way to the road," Rich said. "Having seen a lot of people's faces there, and then a lot of elders showed up and it was nice. It was beautiful."

Rich said she doesn't believe the Innu have the walking-out ceremony in their traditions — but Peter Penashue says differently.

Potentially last previous Sheshatshiu Innu walkout ceremony held in 1970s

Penashue was raised by his grandparents, living on the land from September to December and again from March to June. They were in the Mealy Mountains in the winter in the 1970s, when special preparations took place.

His grandfather's brother was in the camp with his grandson, David Penashue.

"There was a real preparation one morning of getting little David all dressed up like in all traditional clothes, the little snowshoes and little gun, the hat and everything all dressed up," Peter Penashue said.

"People were so excited about the event and as the sun rose, they took him out into the world as we say."

Peter Penashue says he remembers David Penashue's grandmother making him tiny snowshoes for when they led him outside in the 1970s. (Submitted by David Penashue )

As a younger person, Peter Penashue said, he didn't think to record the ceremonies because he always thought they would be around. But his grandparents' generation died and with them went that traditional knowledge, he said.

He said David's could have been the last ceremony performed on Sheshatshiu Innu lands, until he saw young Daniel walk out of an Innu tent in June.

"People were saying, 'Oh we never had this' and they don't remember having something like the walking-out ceremony for young people. And I said, 'Wait a minute. David, this is what your grandparents did for you one morning,'" he said.

"It was really good to bring it back and to bring it here."

Megan Rich says it was bittersweet to see her boy walking outside on his own for the first time. (Submitted by Megan Rich)

Ceremonies and living on the land were once the way of life for Innu, until they were forcibly settled into communities and a number of Innu were abused in government and church institutions, Peter Penashue said.

Now the Innu are dealing with years of trauma, alcohol abuse and drug use, he added

"The first thing that happened in the transition from nomadic way of life to to the communities is trauma," he said. "Who can make that transition without having, you know, post traumatic syndromes? And that's what we're seeing right now, post traumatic syndromes."

Bringing back the culture, teaching the language and improving education is a way to move forward and keep Innu people connected to who they are, he said.

"Canada is a better country because we have Innu people, we have Cree people, we have Inuit people, we have Ojibwe. It's a better country for it and that needs to be retained," Peter Penashue said. "So when I hear about ceremonies like the walking-out ceremony returning, I think it's excellent."

Rich said it's been challenging to keep up with Daniel now that he can run on his own outside. She hopes Daniel grows up immersed in his traditional culture and language and his ceremony inspires other parents and grandparents to pass on traditional ways.

"The language and practising the culture is a huge part of our identity," Rich said. "I'm hoping that it will stick with him. It's something that he's going to be practising with his family when he grows up in something that he'll pass on."

Megan Rich said she hopes her boy Daniel grows up immersed in his traditional culture. (Submitted by Megan Rich)

