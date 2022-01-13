Walk-in clinics easing booking pressures for COVID-19 shots in central Newfoundland
Central Health is using some new staffing models in vaccine clinics across central Newfoundland that promise to ease the burden on public health staff in the region.
Recent walk-in clinics in Lewisporte, Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor were staffed by medical students, medical residents, nurses and pharmacists from outside the health authority.
Staff from the Shalloway Family Practice Network and Killick Health Services in Grand Falls-Windsor worked with Central Health to organize the clinics.
Dr. Jared Butler, who works with all three health groups, says a model that brings in health-care workers not directly employed by Central Health will help ease some of the pressures in the system.
Listen to his explanation of the model in the video player below.
With files from Garrett Barry
