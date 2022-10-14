RNC chief lacks 'basic principle of leadership' not meeting with Indigenous groups, says PC critic

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Pat Roche told CBC News in July that he doesn't believe systemic racism exists within the RNC. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Progressive Conservative MHA Tony Wakeham says Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Pat Roche lacks "a basic principle of leadership" in not meeting with Indigenous groups or acknowledging a history of systemic racism within the police force.

Wakeham made the comment during Friday's edition of CBC Radio's Crosstalk, speaking about Roche's absence at a news conference marking the release of a report on police oversight from First Voice, a coalition led by the Indigenous group First Light.

Roche told CBC News in July that he doesn't believe systemic racism exists within the force. He has turned down interview requests from CBC — and requests for meetings with First Voice, according to program director Justin Campbell — in the months since asking him to reconsider that claim.

"A chief implies a leader. He is the leader of a police force in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and he's refusing to go and sit down and meet with someone? I don't understand that," Wakeham said Friday.

"To me, that's such a basic principle of leadership. To sit down and meet with people who want, who need and want, to be heard. So that is the fundamental thing that we're talking about, the fact that he refuses to sit down and meet. I think the minister should call up the chief of police, and if the chief of police doesn't want to go by himself, than the minister will go with him."

PC MHA Tony Wakeham was critical of Roche on CBC Radio Friday, saying his choice to not meet with Indigenous groups is a red flag. (CBC)

In response, Justice and Public Safety Minister John Hogan said discussions about reconciliation are happening with Roche, adding the provincial government has acknowledged the presence of systemic racism in their institutions.

"The police obviously affect everyone in this province. It's important that everybody feels safe," Hogan said.

"The police chief has a job to do, and he is always listening and learning…. He knows, and we've had conversations about it, that there had been some mistrust with the police. And it's going to take some time to get that trust back."

Interim NDP Leader Jim Dinn also called on Roche to reconsider his stance on racism within the RNC, saying change needs to start with an admission that puts people first.

"If you do not believe that there is systemic racism, how do you go about treating it? How do you go about addressing it if you're not willing to admit to it to begin with?" he asked.