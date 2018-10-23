Wage freeze, no layoffs for correctional officers in new contract

Correctional officers in Newfoundland and Labrador have voted in favour of a new collective agreement that is very similar to deals that have been signed by other public sectors workers.

Ratification votes happened over the last week, but it's not immediately clear what percentage of employees voted in favour.

The contract between 250 correctional officers — who are members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) — includes a four-year wage freeze, and a no-layoff clause.

It also includes a provision in which employees will have their severance paid out in lump sums, and will not longer be permitted to accumulate it.

Those points are the same ones in other agreements that NAPE members and the government have signed over the last year.

"We are very happy to see this result, which brings a close to this round of public sector bargaining," said NAPE President Jerry Earle in a media release issued Tuesday morning.

"I want to thank our members for their patience and support throughout this process, as well as the negotiating teams on both sides of the table for their hard work and commitment to reaching a good deal."

4 years, but ends in 2019

One of the details specific to the contract with correctional officers is that 25 temporary workers will be made permanent.

The contract is for four years, but much of that is retroactive — starting Nov. 1, 2015. The deal expires on Oct. 31, 2019, at which point the collective bargaining process begins again.

