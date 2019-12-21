Millions of people watch this Wabush woman's TikTok videos

A Wabush, N.L., woman has found internet fame on TikTok.

The video-sharing social networking service lets users post videos of up to a minute long. Cordelia Richards, 25, has been using TikTok for a few months and already has 70.3 thousand followers, and has racked up 1.6 million likes on her short and often "foolish" videos.

"People actually love it," Richards said. "And the randomest stuff goes viral."

The first video of hers to take off was of her hanging a new shower curtain, which has a photo of actor Jeff Goldblum and a monkey on it, set to stirring music — 1.2 million views and 300,000 likes, said Richards. In another video, she explains mummering to her audience.

Richards isn't new to the world of internet video-sharing — she's been uploading videos to YouTube since she was 12.

"Me and my friend would sit on my dog's doghouse, and we would film ourselves calling it the 'Cordelia and Robyn show,'" she said. "I've just always been into making silly little videos with my friends."

If someone's having a bad day and they take a look at one of my videos and that makes them smile, then that's awesome. - Cordelia Richards

Most of Richards's TikTok followers are from the United States, but she also has plenty of local fans.

"Wabush is a very small community and everyone knows everyone anyways, but now people come up to me everywhere I go," she said. "Ninety-nine per cent of the comments and messages I get are really positive, and I love that."

#Plog

One of the tools that seems to be driving Richards' TikTok success is the use of an obscure hashtag.

Richards said she is the only person who seems to be posting photo logs labeled with the hashtag "#plog" on the app.

"I do a slideshow of pictures throughout my day, and then I'll voice it over … like a video diary, but with photos."

Richards isn't in the TikTok business for money; she hasn't made a cent from her videos.

Her reason for using the app is simple: she just wants to have a laugh, and hopefully help to brighten someone else's day.

"I'm just having fun right now," she said. "If someone's having a bad day and they take a look at one of my videos and that makes them smile, then that's awesome."

