TSB to investigate fatal Wabush plane crash that killed 2

The federal agency responsible for investigating serious transportation accidents will deploy a team to probe the weekend's fatal plane crash in Labrador, the agency said in a statement Monday.

According to police and the Transportation Safety Board, an amateur-built Murphy Rebel aircraft crashed on the frozen surface of Lake Flora, near Wabush, on Saturday with two people on board.

Both people aboard were found dead at the scene.

In a statement Sunday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said its officers, as well as Labrador West Ground Search and Rescue, Iron Ore Company security officers, paramedics and fire crews responded.

The plane has since been removed from the area, police said.

The TSB investigates collisions but does not assign fault or determine liability.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador