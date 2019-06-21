Wabush residents pack town hall to demand public vote on amalgamation

Wabush town hall was at its 40-person capacity Thursday night as residents came out to demand town council hold a public vote on whether or not to amalgamate with nearby Labrador City.

Last month, council voted against holding a plebiscite, with Mayor Ron Barron — a long-time opponent of amalgamation — saying "there's no interest" in the idea.

"It is in our opinion that council made a decision not to have a plebiscite vote based on their own personal opinion, not whether this would or would not be in the best interest of this town," Wabush resident Rita Pynn read aloud during a short presentation to council.

Pynn also delivered a petition she said was signed by about 500 residents, stating they are not satisfied with council alone making the decision on amalgamation, and it is their "democratic right" to be able to vote on the matter.

Rita Pynn gave the council a petition which she says 500 residents have signed. It asks council to reverse its decision not to hold a vote on amalgamation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"There's 1,249 voters here in this area so we're close to almost half of them saying that they want a plebiscite vote on this issue," Pynn said.

A 2017 feasibility study recommended the two communities amalgamate, and public consultations on the topic were held in March.

It’s a small chambers but it’s filled to capacity. Some people are being asked to stay outside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCLabrador</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/labwest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#labwest</a> <a href="https://t.co/wBhyOs6Wg6">pic.twitter.com/wBhyOs6Wg6</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

In May, the town of Labrador City, which has been pushing the idea of a regional recreation centre to replace the aging Mike Adam rec centre in Wabush, agreed to hold a vote.

But shortly after that, Labrador City mayor Wayne Button stepped down, and the next day Wabush voted against the plebiscite motion.

Now Labrador City has backed away, saying a public vote won't happen without a similar vote in Wabush, and at least one Wabush councillor isn't backing down from his position.

"Council spoke, made a decision," Wabush deputy mayor Rick Burke said loudly at one point in Thursday's meeting. "You've all got your democratic right in two years time elect Rick Burke out because council spoke and I'm sticking to my gun."

Deputy mayor Rick Burke expressed concerns about the effect amalgamation would have on recreation services in the community. He said he'd be sticking to his guns on the decision. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Burke cited his six years of council experience sitting in meetings about recreation and amalgamation in response to Pynn's presentation.

"What I seen in the future is closure of the arena, re-purposing of our rec centre," Burke said. "I want every other kid to have what my family had."

"If we amalgamate now, it's done," he said.

Councillor Gertie Canning moved the original motion to hold a vote on amalgamation, and is one of two councillors to vote for it. (labradorwest.com)

Councillor Gertie Canning moved the original motion to hold the plebiscite, and is one of two councillors who voted in favour of it.

"I get the impression that not everybody here is for or against amalgamation - this is about a vote that you didn't get," Canning said. "We can have the talk on amalgamation right now but I don't think that's what you're all upset about."

Mayor Barron said council will sit down and have a discussion about whether or not the public plea at Thursday's meeting would convince them to revisit their original decision.

"I've always said that if you can put it down that amalgamation makes sense and that it's going to benefit my community, I'd be for it in a heartbeat," he said. "But nothing's been shown to me yet that it's a benefit to the town of Wabush."

Wabush mayor Ron Barron says they will be discussing the request to revisit the decision at a future council meeting. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Baron also said of the 51 people who showed up to the March sessions, nearly 60 percent were against amalgamation and were split evenly on holding a plebiscite.

"When we had our discussions at that time, that was taken into account," Barron said.

Others weigh in

"It went off course and sometimes that happens when you have a change in council," former mayor Colin Vardy said.

In 2017, Vardy and then-mayor of Labrador City Karen Oldford came to the original agreement to go ahead with the feasibility study which recommended amalgamation.

In 2017, Colin Vardy and Karen Oldford, then-mayors of Wabush and Labrador City respectively, hugged for the camera after motions to discuss amalgamation were voted on and accepted. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I think the vote should follow through," Vardy said. "Either let's do it or let's not do it and put an end to it."

Diana Gillam lives in Wabush, and came out to the meeting because she says she believes the decision should be left up to the people.

"We can barely stay open right now — the rec centre — every year we go through the trouble of trying to find funding again and again," Gillam said.

Diana Gillam came to the meeting because she thinks the public needs to vote on amalgamation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Maybe if we start amalgamating our resources and our potential for government funding, maybe we can keep things open and we can better service both communities," she said.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador