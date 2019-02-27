Wabush passes $8M budget in wake of steep drop in property assessments

The Town of Wabush has passed an $8.2 million budget for 2019, but it comes with a near doubling of the town's property tax rate.

The residential mill rate jumped from 4.9 to 8.9, but Mayor Ron Barron says only some property owners will end up paying more in taxes.

"That happened because the assessed values of the properties, houses, here dropped drastically here, 50-plus per cent," he said in an interview with CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Housing prices have dropped dramatically since the closure of Wabush Mines and Bloom Lake, layoffs at the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and a drop in the value of iron ore.

The downturn left families in western Labrador "mortgage broke," and actively choosing bankruptcy, Barron said.

"It just got crazy here when the price of ore was $200 a tonne," he said. "I'd love to see that again, but it was just crazy here with the amount of interest, and business growth that we had, and housing boom."

But he believes there is hope for the area, with Tacora Resources planning to reopen the shuttered Scully mine in the summer.

Mike Adam rec centre staying open

Town staff have been working on the 2019 budget since September, drawing up a number of scenarios, some of which included closing the Mike Adam Recreation Complex.

But Barron says they have commitments for money from stakeholders to keep it open for the next three years.

The embattled rec centre, which serves the entire region, has been facing an uncertain future.

Barron says he has stakeholder commitments for money to keep the Mike Adam Recreation Complex open for the next three years. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

It includes a swimming pool, gymnasium and bowling lanes, and costs about $1 million per year to operate.

In November, the town said it was not getting the financial support it needs from neighbouring Labrador City to keep the aging centre open, and it would be forced to close for good in January 2019.

Both IOC and Tacora Resources help with the operating cost, but Labrador City Mayor Wayne Button wants to build a new one.

In the meantime, Barron says, the province will do an assessment to see whether the Mike Adam centre meets the future needs of the community, or whether building a new one is justified.

"Our sister community in Lab City are still talking about building a new facility," he said. "I'm still adamant this facility can meet our needs going forward. You give it a good facelift and an upgrade, I think we can do that a lot cheaper than a newer facility."

