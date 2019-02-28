Pension payments restored to Wabush Mines retirees
Workers have been fighting for years to have $45 million restored to the plan
After years of legal battles, Wabush Mines retirees will finally get more of what they're owed.
Earlier this month the court overseeing the company's insolvency approved a deal that will see Cliffs Natural Resources put $36 million back into the pension fund.
"It was a very good surprise," said Rita Pynn, a retiree who has been working with the local pension committee for the past four years.
$40M to go back in Wabush Mines pension and medical plan, if deal approved
'We've got to fight': Wabush mine pensioners hope courts will restore benefits
Cliffs shuttered the mine in 2014, and went into creditor protection shortly after.
But the company left the pension plan underfunded by more than $45 million, and former workers lost up to 25 per cent of their payments.
They were just one of many creditors on the list of people Cliff's owed money to, and former employees have been fighting for years to get the money back.
The pension plan is considered an unsecured creditor, and not a priority on the list of the company's debtors.
"At times it was discouraging," said Pynn. "We felt like we were probably running into brick walls, but at the end result right now we do have something, and it's better than what we had before."
We would have liked to have our 100 per cent which we worked for over our lifetime.- Rita Pynn
The money will bring their monthly payments up to around 93 per cent, which Pynn says will make a big difference to retirees.
"It will give them a much better lifestyle," she said. "They will be able to live within their means now. Like, some people were really reduced in terms of pension — especially our widows who were receiving a reduced pension because their husbands, of course, had passed away."
On top of that, they'll also receive a lump-sum payment for the time since the pension was wound up in December 2015.
Their new payments will start May 1, and Pynn says while it is something, it's not everything they worked for.
"It's disappointing," she said. "It's disappointing for everyone, but when we started out we didn't really know if we would get anything, so I guess to be getting this 92, 93 per cent instead of the 75 and 79 is a plus, even though we would have liked to have our 100 per cent which we worked for over our lifetime."
With files from Labrador Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.