Survivors of Wabush plane hijacking look back on traumatic flight 50 years later

Larry Maxwell Stanford became the first Canadian to be charged under new hijacking laws for his role in the Dec. 14, 1972 incident. David Halton reports.

After 50 years, Josette Disongh can speak candidly about the day she was held hostage in the air over Labrador at gunpoint.

At the time, though, it wasn't clear if she'd make it through the ordeal alive.

Disongh was a flight attendant on QuebecAir Flight 321 on Dec. 14, 1972. She was boarding passengers at Wabush Airport when a young man stepped onto the plane holding a .22-calibre rifle.

The sight of the man's gun didn't surprise her: stewardesses were used to shuttling hunters around, she said, speaking to CBC News half a century after the hijacking.

But she didn't normally have those rifles pointed at her head for 10 hours, their owners demanding a direct flight to Vancouver.

When the man boarded, he seemed restless, Disongh recounted. He wouldn't sit down or buckle up, and eventually sat on an armrest, pointing his gun at her and issuing orders.

Officials attempted to board the flight to stop him. Disongh remembers panicking, telling her colleagues to close the plane door and take off, terrified any attempt to disarm the man would end in her death.

So they did — leaving the Wabush tarmac en route for Montreal, the closest the flight could get to Vancouver before it had to refuel.

Josette Disongh recounts the day she was held at gunpoint on a flight from Wabush, Labrador. (CBC)

Disongh recalls sitting in front of the gunman for the entirety of that flight, relaying his requests to staff and making conversation.

"You get the barrel of the gun digging in the back of your head and you don't know what to think," Disongh said almost casually, the memory now long in the past.

"You go into ultimate panic or ultimate calm. My reaction was one of calm, and just trying to reason with him."

By the time they touched down in Montreal, the gunman — Larry Maxwell Stanford — told her "he needed some time to think," Disongh recalled. So the flight went on to Ottawa, Disongh talking to him at length the entire way.

Standford eventually realized he could benefit from psychotherapy, she says, and asked officials to fly his father in from Churchill Falls, along with a doctor.

When they finally showed up, "he surrendered his gun to the senior stewardess and he gave me the bullets," Disongh said. "He had a handful of bullets."

Larry Maxwell Stanford was taken into custody in November 1972 after he hijacked a QuebecAir plane at gunpoint. (Boris Spremo/The Toronto Star/Getty Images)

Stanford was later diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder, more commonly known as psychopathy.

He would go on to spend most of his life behind bars, a prison career that began with a 20-year sentence for the hijacking.

In 1983, while on parole, Stanford tried to kill his sister by hitting her more than 20 times in the head with a hammer. He left her, bloodied and partially clothed, under a pile of debris soaked in a flammable liquid. He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 15 years.

Once Stanford finished serving his full term in 2008, he moved to Edmonton to be close to family.

He was most recently sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison for the sexual assault, attempted choking, smothering and unlawful confinement of a woman with epilepsy.

Lifelong impact

Disongh says she refuses to fly on the anniversary of the hijacking, instead spending each Dec. 14 as a "celebration of life."

Others on the flight still feel its effects 50 years onward.

Helen Stone, who was among the 57 passengers on the flight, recalls small details of her trip that day, despite five decades having passed. "To see this man up front with a gun — your first thought is, why didn't he check that in?" she said.

Helen and Sean Stone were passengers on the plane who witnessed the hijacking. (CBC)

Stone was with her family, including two small children, travelling to Ontario for Christmas to see the children's grandparents.

After the ordeal, the family got on another plane to Toronto. "The most scary time of my life was to get on another plane," Stone said.

"You're still looking around the airport to see who looks suspicious and who doesn't."

Stone says since that day, she doesn't feel comfortable flying — not even in Labrador.

"It's a long time ago, but when someone mentions it, it all comes back," she says.

"Never thought of a hijacking in Wabush, that's for sure."

