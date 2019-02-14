'Everything is soot, everything is frozen': Fire strikes Wabush neighbourhood

Fire crews in western Labrador remain at the scene of a residential fire that started early Thursday morning and lit up the mining town's sky with flames.

Fire chief Marv Butler says crews were called to a Wabush home around 6:30 a.m.

Nick Quilty, who lives one street over, saw the blaze.

"I'm coming up the street and you just see the flames shooting up behind all the other houses — the sky is all lit up," he told CBC News.

"It was really scary, I gotta say."

Videos posted on Facebook show huge flames and billowing smoke coming from the scene.

⚠️ADVISORY⚠️ Residents of Wabush are advised of on-going firefighting efforts in the area of Anderson Avenue. Residents are asked to remain away from this area until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/Town_of_Wabush?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Town_of_Wabush</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

At least five trucks and around 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Quilty credits their quick response to limiting damage to the one structure.

"When I got there, the entire house, from bottom to top, was in flames," he said.

Quilty said the scene "is just a mess. Everything is soot, everything is frozen."

There's still no word on the cause.

