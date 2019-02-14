Skip to Main Content
'Everything is soot, everything is frozen': Fire strikes Wabush neighbourhood
About 30 firefighters responded to a fire in western Labrador.

All 30 firefighters responding to scene, says Chief Marv Butler

CBC News ·
Flame at the scene of a fire in Wabush early Thursday morning. (Nick Quilty/Facebook)

Fire crews in western Labrador remain at the scene of a residential fire that started early Thursday morning and lit up the mining town's sky with flames. 

Fire chief Marv Butler says crews were called to a Wabush home around 6:30 a.m.

Nick Quilty, who lives one street over, saw the blaze. 

"I'm coming up the street and you just see the flames shooting up behind all the other houses — the sky is all lit up," he told CBC News. 

"It was really scary, I gotta say."

Videos posted on Facebook show huge flames and billowing smoke coming from the scene.

At least five trucks and around 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Quilty credits their quick response to limiting damage to the one structure. 

"When I got there, the entire house, from bottom to top, was in flames," he said.

Quilty said the scene "is just a mess. Everything is soot, everything is frozen."

There's still no word on the cause.

