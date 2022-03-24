Wabush Come Home Year postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The town of Wabush in Labrador West has postponed its Come Home Year celebrations until 2023. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

Concerns over COVID-19 have prompted a western Labrador town to postpone its Come Home Year celebrations until 2023.

Gail Hodge, co-chair of Wabush's Come Home Year committee, said the decision to put off the festivities was difficult but the rise in COVID-19 cases was a key factor.

"We were thinking about what if there's another variant that comes? And what if the regulations come down from government that we have to cut back capacity in restaurants and venues and bars?" Hodge told CBC News on Wednesday.

"Lab West is not around the corner. It takes a lot of time and money to get here … so we just thought it would be better in the best interest of everybody when there was a certain confidence there."

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has been pushing Come Home Year events across the province this summer, which they hope will help boost the tourism sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawn Volpatti, the town's family events co-ordinator, says most resident have responded positively to the postponement.

"Most of the feedback and comments that we had were people that were pleased to be able to do it in a safer manner than take the risk now and not enjoy as much as they would like to have if they came this year," she said.

The committee hopes moving the celebration to next year will also allow other issues to be resolved, including finding more accommodations. The province is also facing a shortage of car rentals this season.

"The very same day the announcement was made to close the rec centre in Wabush. It seemed to us that that was a sign that maybe we were making the right decision," said Hodge.

But while the festivities have been delayed until July 2023, organizers aren't any less excited.

"I'm just really excited about the lineup of activities we have planned for next year," Volpatti said. "I think it's going to be fabulous."