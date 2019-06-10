A drawn-out dispute between the Town of Wabana and a local business over the accidental sale of the municipal water supply has finally come to an end, but the fallout from the feud's bitter legacy continues.

Beachstone Enterprises and the town have settled out of court, mere days before they were due to square off in Supreme Court, with both sides agreeing the town has 90 days from May 20 to remove the water supply from Beachstone's private property.

While that appears like the legal end to a disagreement that has dragged on since 2015, the entrepreneur behind Beachstone isn't satisfied.

Jim Bennett is vowing to both take legal action against the town — over what he sees as a damaged personal and professional image — and vacate Bell Island altogether and move his business across the tickle.

"We're unhappy for ourselves, our family, what it's cost our company through this process. And we're unhappy that we weren't able to make something good happen here on Bell Island," Bennett told CBC News.

"They don't want us here, so we got to go."

When Beachstone Enterprises bought the town's old fire hall, the sale inadvertently came with the small red shed that houses the municipal water supply. (CBC)

No survey done

The For Sale sign is already plastered on the custom furniture manufacturer's property, which was the town's old fire hall when Beachstone bought it in 2015 from the municipality. That transaction came with the unexpected add-on that became the source of the friction from then on: a small red building that houses the municipal drinking water distribution system.

Hundreds of people fill up bottles at the building each day, and both the company and town were caught off guard to realize that essential municipal service ended up in private hands. Both sides blame the lack of a survey when the sale was going through.

"When you're dealing with lawyers, you figure all this is taken care of," said Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine.

Gosine maintained the town always believed the water supply belonged to the them, no matter the sale of the land beneath it.

Bennett is selling his property in Wabana, minus the soon-to-be-gone water supply, for $229,900.

Now, after the legal battle, municipal workers will be carting off the system to somewhere less controversial.

"We can get it moved pretty cheaply, almost within the near vicinity, and it shouldn't be a lot of money to the taxpayers. A lot cheaper than going to court, for sure," he said.

'A crazy statement'

With the water system on the move, Bennett is similarly scouting for a new, less troublesome place to do business. He's considering Pouch Cove or Portugal Cove to set up shop, and attempt to rebuild what he said is a damaged professional image.

"It's been bad. We've lost customers. We've lost credibility. Our reputation's been tarred," he said.

Gosine isn't impressed with that attitude.

"I just think that's a crazy statement to make," he said. "There's no reason why he should leave the town. There was a mistake made, but life goes on."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador