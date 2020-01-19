Grand Wabana Inn/Gracie Joe's fire 'big loss' to Wabana, says mayor

In another blow to a province already coping with a historic winter storm, a business on Bell Island has been destroyed by an early-morning fire.

The Grand Wabana Inn/Gracie Joe's was closed for the winter, but caught fire sometime around 2 a.m. on Sunday, says Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine.

"This was a big loss for the community," he said.

There were no injuries.

The building is the former St. Edward's Convent and has been a fixture in the community for decades. It was built in 1918.

The former convent was built in 1918. (Gail Hussey-Weir/Facebook)

Most recently, it was operated as a hotel/motel that had a dozen rooms and a dining room.

The mayor said the fire began shortly after electricity was restored to the island.

According to the business's Facebook page, it closed for the winter in late December.

The building is a total loss.

CBC has attempted to contact the owner.