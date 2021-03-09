Salvation Army, Gathering Place applaud vaccine priority for marginalized groups

Kim Grant, acting executive director of the Gathering Place in St. John's, says it's important to see people in marginalized populations given priority in COVID-19 vaccinations. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Organizations that support some of Newfoundland and Labrador's most vulnerable populations are praising the prioritization of marginalized people in the province's vaccination plan.

In Phase 2 of the plan, adults in groups where infection could have disproportionate consequences, including people who are homeless, are among the groups prioritized for vaccination.

Kim Grant, acting executive director of the Gathering Place — a St. John's shelter that provides services and support to the city's vulnerable population — said she was pleased to see vulnerable populations given some priority.

"That population is certainly at a much higher risk for contracting the virus and for developing complications from the disease," Grant said Tuesday.

"Many of the guests that we work with experience chronic health conditions, which place them at that higher risk.… That combined with some of the socioeconomic factors that they're dealing with, homelessness or being precariously housed, certainly increases that risk."

The Gathering Place servies the most vulnerable people in St. John's, providing health services and operating an overnight shelter. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Grant said having a vaccination clinic at the Gathering Place would help improve vaccination accessibility to the people they serve.

"Traditionally … they don't frequent some of our traditional health services so they're not going to go to some of the clinics or pharmacies to get it," she said. "It's really important to bring the vaccine to them, to where they're already getting services. So here at the Gathering Place would be an ideal opportunity to do that.

"It's good for them, and it's good for our community if they're vaccinated."

Groups prepared to help overcome barriers

With pre-registration required to sign up for a vaccine, people without a fixed address, phone or Internet access may face barriers in booking an appointment.

Rene Loveless, the Salvation Army's secretary of public relations and development in Newfoundland and Labrador, said the organization is prepared to help those facing challenges getting vaccinated.

"For clients who are encountering particular issues around phone service or Internet access, we will work with them to overcome these barriers to the extent that we possibly can, in scheduling their appointments for getting their vaccinations," Loveless said.

"We see the need, we're here to support, and we look forward to having our vulnerable population protected."

Salvation Army Maj. Rene Loveless says the Salvation Army will help people who don't have a phone or internet access to book appointments. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

At the Gathering Place, Grant said they'll also be helping people through the pre-registration process.

"We're trying to look at who some of our frequent guests are, who would be over 70 that we might be able to reach out to and encourage them and help them with that pre-registration process," she said.

"Once we become more aware of the details of the rollout plan for the vaccine, we'll be sharing that information with the guests as they come in for services here."