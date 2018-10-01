Lab City man charged after allegations of looking into apartment windows

Police have charged a 25-year-old man in Labrador City, who they say has been looking in the windows of an apartment.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of suspicious man Sunday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 p.m. in the Campbell Avenue area of the town.

He is facing one count of voyeurism and one count of trespassing at night. He's scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

