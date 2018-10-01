Skip to Main Content
Lab City man charged after allegations of looking into apartment windows

Lab City man charged after allegations of looking into apartment windows

The 25-year-old is facing two charges.

Police responded Sunday night to Campbell Avenue

CBC News ·
Police responded Sunday night to a report of a suspicious man in Labrador City. (CBC)

Police have charged a 25-year-old man in Labrador City, who they say has been looking in the windows of an apartment.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of suspicious man Sunday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 p.m. in the Campbell Avenue area of the town.

He is facing one count of voyeurism and one count of trespassing at night. He's scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us