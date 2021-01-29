Vote Compass: Economy is top issue for majority of voters in N.L. election

Vote Compass has prepared a suite of questions for voters in the Newfoundland and Labrador election. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The economy is — by far — the top issue on the minds of Newfoundland and Labrador voters, with the provincial election now just over a week away, according to Vote Compass.

People taking part in Vote Compass on cbc.ca were asked, without suggested prompts for answers, this question: "What issue is most important to you in this election?"

Of 2,732 respondents who answered the question between Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 55 per cent answered the economy or related issues, such as jobs, taxes or economic recovery.

The next most popular answer, at 11 per cent, was health care, while the COVID-19 pandemic had seven per cent.

Vote Compass found that particular types of voters are more inclined to focus on the economy. For instance, 64 per cent of male respondents picked the economy, while 40 per cent of women did. Women were more apt than men to choose other issues, including health care, COVID-19, labour issues and education, although the economy was still easily the No. 1 issue for women.

There was also a difference among party lines.

For instance, 73 per cent of voters who said they intended to support Progressive Conservative selected the economy as their top issue, while 56 per cent of likely Liberal voters felt the same way. Among likely New Democrats, the number was 33 per cent.

Younger voters more interested in environment than older ones

As well, voters' interest in the issues varied by age.

While at least 60 per cent of of respondents over 40 picked the economy, only 37 per cent of voters between 18 and 29 felt the same way. Youngest voters were far more likely to pick the environment, and related issues like climate change, at 16 per cent, while only three per cent of voters between 50 and 64 identified the environment as their primary concern.

Vote Compass asks respondents for answers to 30 questions directly connected to the Feb. 13 election campaign, as well as their evaluations of the competence and trustworthiness of the major party leaders.

Developed by Vox Pop Labs exclusively for CBC, Vote Compass is not a public opinion poll.

WATCH | See Wednesday's full televised leaders' debate:

Leaders' Debate: Newfoundland and Labrador Votes 2021 CBC News Video 58:35 Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, PC Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin square off ahead of the Feb. 13 general election. 58:35

"Similar to opinion polls, however, the data are a non-random sample from the population and have been weighted in order to approximate a representative sample," the company said.

"Vote Compass data have been weighted by gender, age, education, region and partisanship to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the actual population of Newfoundland and Labrador according to census data and other population estimates."

Vote Compass — which allows potential voters to see how their own feelings about issues align with various party platforms and perspectives — is still active until the election.

CBC will release more results of respondents' responses to questions on Monday.