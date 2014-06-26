Navigating the election: Here's how Vote Compass works, and how you can use it

Cliff van der Linden says Vox Pop Labs consults with political parties for their views on 30 different questions. He says Vote Compass aims to steer debate toward policy and away from personalities of the leaders. (CBC )

The CBC News Vote Compass is now live online, rich in data about the Feb. 13 election. This interactive tool has been used in Canadian elections for many years, but not — until now — in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Vote Compass helps voters navigate the political landscape of the ongoing provincial election, and perhaps learn something new about their own political affiliations.

Vote Compass was developed by a team of social and data scientists from Vox Pop Labs.

Cliff van der Linden is the founder and CEO of the company, and an assistant professor of political science at McMaster University. He spoke Friday with Krissy Holmes and the St. John's Morning Show about how Vote Compass works, and what it means for voters in this province.

Q: For anyone that hasn't seen the Vote Compass tool before, tell us about it.

Cliff van der Linden: Well, it's an online application, and it's easy to use: you answer 30 questions about various issues that are relevant to this election campaign, and on the basis of your answers, it calculates your alignment with the different parties that are contesting this race.

Q: That sounds like it can get pretty specific. What are some of the kinds of questions that you ask in the app?

A: It's a range of questions that people are talking about. It can range from taxes to electricity rates, to climate change, to hospitals. If the parties are talking about it, you'll find it in Vote Compass.

Q: What if you come out with an answer that is surprising? What are people saying about that?

A: People get surprised sometimes at the positions that parties hold, but the one thing that we try to let people know is that Vote Compass is not meant to predict how you're going to vote in an election campaign, and it's certainly not meant to tell you how to vote in an election campaign. It's an opportunity to have a discussion just about public policy issues.

Campaigns often focus on the leaders and the horse race, and the campaign trail, and that tends to take up a lot of the oxygen in the room. What Vote Compass does is it allows us to sit back and look at the issues on their own, and to look at where the parties have said they're going to go with issues that matter to the folks in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Vote Compass: How does it work? CBC News Newfoundland Video 4:37 Peter Cowan speaks with Cliff van der Linden of Vox Pop Labs about what potential voters will find when they use CBC's Vote Compass 4:37

Q: I had a spin through it here myself. I noticed that the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and the NDP are represented in there. But it doesn't include candidates from the Newfoundland and Labrador Alliance, and also some Independent candidates. Why did they not make the cut?

A: In principle, our goal would be to include every party or candidate that we can in Vote Compass. It's always what we try to do, but it is a data-driven tool: the whole tool runs on algorithms and data that we're able to collect from the parties. Think of it as having a team of political scientists at your disposal, doing a lot of that ground research for you and then putting it into the tool to figure out how the parties align with your views.

That requires us to be able to actually calibrate those parties, which requires us to actually be able to have information about where they sit on these various issues. If parties don't have a full slate of candidates, or if they don't have a comprehensive public policy platform, we just actually don't have the data necessary to code them and include them in the tool.

We're hopeful that Vote Compass is a success this time around, and that in the next round, we'll be able to include more parties who have more comprehensive platforms.

For the first time, Vote Compass has prepared a suite of questions for voters in the Newfoundland and Labrador election. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Q: As a political science professor, how much work went into actually forming the final list of questions?

A: A lot of work. We teamed up with some great political scientists at Memorial University, and then our team went through all of the public statements, disclosures or promises that the parties have made in the run-up to the campaign. We used that to generate almost a hundred different questions that cover a whole range of issues that the parties have touched on.

We then went out and surveyed people in Newfoundland and Labrador in order to try and understand which issues were important to them, and what their views were on those issues. We used their feedback to pare down the survey to a more reasonable 30 key questions, and then our team went out and took every statement or comment that the parties have made on those questions and used it to calibrate them, to code them on each of those questions to make our algorithms work.

Finally, we went up to the parties themselves and we said, "these are the questions we're going to include, this is how we think you stand, does that jibe with your view of your own position?"

Q: People often have questions about what happens to this data. Who is seeing all of these answers, and what are these answers being used for?

A: Vote Compass's mandate, and the mandate of our organization, is to promote democratic participation and civic engagement. We see the online application itself as an obvious opportunity for people to learn about and think through the party positions. So it has a democratic ethos to it, in that sense. But also, if we have thousands of people answering these questions, then we owe them an opportunity to have their voices and views reflected back to government.

So the only use of the data really, and it's an anonymous use of the data, is to take these responses and analyze them, and we provide the overall results to our partners at CBC News to talk about in their stories, and for academics to do further analysis and research, to try and better reflect and understand what people want from their government.

Our ultimate hope is that whoever forms the next government that they'll take these answers seriously and act on them and be responsive to them.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador