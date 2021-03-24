PCs blast 'sketchy practices,' as at least 4 people allowed to vote by phone by Bruce Chaulk

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer let four people vote by phone — something that is not allowed by electoral law, which he acknowledged in an interview last month.

There were issues with the special ballot kits due to "administrative errors," according to a a statement from Elections NL on Wednesday, so Bruce Chaulk decided to let them cast their vote over the telephone.

It's not clear why he made that decision, since voting by telephone had already been ruled out as an option earlier in the election campaign.

"One Elections NL official confirmed the identity of the voter, and a second Elections NL official recorded the vote. This preserved the secrecy of the ballot," reads the statement.

But that's not an authorized way for people to cast their ballot, according to legal counsel who weighed in on the matter on Wednesday.

So Elections NL is now contacting the four people who thought they their ballot had been cast and would be counted to try to figure out if they can still vote another way.

What's perhaps even more confounding is that Chaulk was well aware that voting by phone was not an option.

In a February interview with The Canadian Press, Chaulk said Newfoundland and Labrador could not allow telephone voting as British Columbia did in its recent election because that province already had the legislation in place. to do so.

"If I was to do a telephone vote, I'd be in court so fast, it'd make my head spin," he said at the time.

PC candidate first raised the issue

Rhonda Simms, a PC candidate in Lewisporte-Twillingate, told CBC/Radio-Canada that a voter in her constituency contacted her on Tuesday to say that "a weeks-long effort" to try to obtain a ballot ended up with offer for him to be allowed to vote by phone.

Ultimately, the man was told that it would be impossible to mail him a new ballot and get it back to Elections NL before the deadline of March 25 at 4 p.m., said Simms.

So the man was told he could vote by phone, according to Simms.

Simms said she doesn't blame electors for voting by phone if given the option, but said, "Elections NL is wrong to permit such sketchy practices."

"This situation raises so many questions about this election. It's deeply disturbing," said Simms. "Why is there special treatment being given to some individuals, while others have been denied the right to cast a ballot during this reckless pandemic election?" said Simms in a media release Wednesday morning.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie is holding a virtual media conference on Thursday morning to discuss the issue.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador