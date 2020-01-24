Family picks up search for missing man Josh Wall on Roaches Line

Family, friends and volunteers have started a second day of searching for Josh Wall, who went missing near Roaches Line when he tried walking to a friend's house during the blizzard on Jan. 17.

The official search was suspended Tuesday. Wall was not found following five days of scouring the wooded area.

"It's been really tough. Me and my brother were really close," said Sarah Wall on Friday morning. "He is my role model. He really is. My parents, they're very upset about it."

Sarah Wall said she anticipates they'll find her brother, whether it takes another day, or another week.

I just spoke with a very poised Sarah Wall about her missing brother, Joshua, who left the family home a week ago in a blizzard. With the formal search ended, a community effort with 40-plus searchers in the woods, is underway today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/RNys4HntWR">pic.twitter.com/RNys4HntWR</a> —@TRobertst

The family put a call out on Facebook for volunteer searchers, and was met with an overwhelming response. Offers of help came from as far away as the United States.

Volunteers met at 379 Roaches Line on Thursday morning, and again at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

They were given snow shoes, an emergency blanket and a whistle in case Wall is found or an emergency arises.

Wayne Wall, father of the 26-year-old man, said his son deals with anxiety and was not feeling well last Friday morning before he ventured out in the blizzard.

Lending a hand

The last contact with Josh Wall was a text message to his friend saying he was lost and his phone battery was low.

Searchers are being supported by a family well-versed with searching for a missing loved one.

Lisa Lake, mother of 24-year-old Cortney Lake, was on the ground Friday morning and her sister put out a plea to help the Wall family's search on Thursday night.

Police believe Cortney Lake was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2017, but her remains have never been found.

Her family has led tireless searches in the years since — lending a hand with the search for Trevor Hamlyn as well.

Hamlyn, who was 33 years old when he was last seen in his Paradise home in 2018, has also never been found.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador