Poppy campaign in St. John's needs volunteers as branches feel effects of aging population
Royal Canadian Legion in Pleasantville has almost 300 vacant shifts to fill
Pleasantville's Royal Canadian Legion is looking for people with a little spare time to help out with its poppy campaign.
The annual fundraiser kicks off Friday, but there are still more than 250 shifts at poppy stands at various locations across the east end of St. John's left to be filled.
"As in most branches, of course, age has become a factor, and our branches are suffering the consequences of the aging population to the extent that this year we are down 261 positions that we can't man as of yet," said Branch 56 president Doug McCarthy.
The branch already has 60 volunteers taking on shifts at nine different locations, and is now appealing to the public to help fill in the gaps.
They're looking for volunteers available for four-hour shifts, which start Friday at 9 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. Nov. 10.
McCarthy said other Legion branches in St. John's and the surrounding area are also dealing with a shortage of volunteers, and some have cut back on locations while other are banding together to cover shifts.
Money raised from the poppy campaign is used to fund programs and services for veterans and their families.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.