Poppy campaign in St. John's needs volunteers as branches feel effects of aging population

Pleasantville's Royal Canadian Legion is looking for people with a little spare time to help out with its poppy campaign.

The annual fundraiser kicks off Friday, but there are still more than 250 shifts at poppy stands at various locations across the east end of St. John's left to be filled.

"As in most branches, of course, age has become a factor, and our branches are suffering the consequences of the aging population to the extent that this year we are down 261 positions that we can't man as of yet," said Branch 56 president Doug McCarthy.

McCarthy says anyone interested in helping out with the poppy campaign should call the Royal Canadian Legion branch in their area. (Bruce Tilley/CBC )

The branch already has 60 volunteers taking on shifts at nine different locations, and is now appealing to the public to help fill in the gaps.

They're looking for volunteers available for four-hour shifts, which start Friday at 9 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. Nov. 10.

McCarthy said other Legion branches in St. John's and the surrounding area are also dealing with a shortage of volunteers, and some have cut back on locations while other are banding together to cover shifts.

Money raised from the poppy campaign is used to fund programs and services for veterans and their families.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador