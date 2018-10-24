Skip to Main Content
Poppy campaign in St. John's needs volunteers as branches feel effects of aging population

Poppy campaign in St. John's needs volunteers as branches feel effects of aging population

The Royal Canadian Legion is looking for people with a little spare time to help out with its annual poppy campaign, which starts Friday.

Royal Canadian Legion in Pleasantville has almost 300 vacant shifts to fill

CBC News ·
Doug McCarthy, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56 in Pleasantville in the east end of St. John's, says the campaign is feeling the effect of an aging population.

Pleasantville's Royal Canadian Legion is looking for people with a little spare time to help out with its poppy campaign.

The annual fundraiser kicks off Friday, but there are still more than 250 shifts at poppy stands at various locations across the east end of St. John's left to be filled.

"As in most branches, of course, age has become a factor, and our branches are suffering the consequences of the aging population to the extent that this year we are down 261 positions that we can't man as of yet," said Branch 56 president Doug McCarthy. 

McCarthy says anyone interested in helping out with the poppy campaign should call the Royal Canadian Legion branch in their area. (Bruce Tilley/CBC )

The branch already has 60 volunteers taking on shifts at nine different locations, and is now appealing to the public to help fill in the gaps.

They're looking for volunteers available for four-hour shifts, which start Friday at 9 a.m. and run until 9 p.m. Nov. 10.

McCarthy said other Legion branches in St. John's and the surrounding area are also dealing with a shortage of volunteers, and some have cut back on locations while other are banding together to cover shifts.

Money raised from the poppy campaign is used to fund programs and services for veterans and their families.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us