A cup of tea and a conversation: Volunteers reflect on providing services during forest fires
Forest fire season has hit Newfoundland hard this year, as fires have spread across the island's central region. But volunteers are coming together to help stranded travellers.
Road closures have left many with nowhere to go on the highways for the last two weeks, with access to roads in affected areas sporadic. Midday Tuesday, the provincial government announced that the highway connecting communities in the southern part of the province to the rest of the island has been reopened.
Maj. Jamie Locke, the divisional secretary of public relations for the Salvation Army in Newfoundland and Labrador, has been working to help those who have been displaced because of the fires.
"When you've been displaced from your home for an extended period of time — we're talking about people who were coming to Grand Falls-Windsor, maybe for a dentist appointment or a doctor, not expecting to be here for over a week — people are really feeling the strain, the emotional impact of being displaced, not being able to go home, concern for your family members who are still back at home," he said.
Dinner and a conversation
Mike Barry, head of the Salvation Army's emergency disaster services, said they are serving about 160 meals a day, though that number has decreased from earlier in the week. He said they also provide meals for 50 to 60 first responders.
But, in times of stress, the volunteers and the stranded have become friends. Barry said there are families who they've been serving for a few days, and it's not just about providing them with food. He said they can also provide emotional support.
"It's heartwarming," he said. "There's a little girl I talk to a lot, and she's kind of a picky eater. So I help here out where I can — little treats here and there.
"And my wife has a relationship with a gentleman we have been providing Tetley tea, and he prefers Red Rose. So she went out and bought him some Red Rose tea. You know, joking and trying to relieve some of their stress."
Locke said stranded travellers are concerned about the fires but are thankful to the first responders on the front line. He said if they can provide a cup of tea or a listening ear, they've done their job.
Firefighters home away from home
The Salvation Army isn't the only group helping out. The Lions Club has also been taking donations and providing meals and supplies.
Corinna Burton manages the Lion Max Simms Memorial Camp in Bishop's Falls, where firefighters have been staying since July 28.
"Most days, I've been there to welcome them back. 'Welcome home, it's good to see you, how was your day' … and it's nice to know that they're all coming back safe and sound and that we're able to help them through the day," she said. "We are so appreciative of everything they are doing to keep us safe."
With the road reopening, many of the stranded travellers expect to finally be able to make their way home.
In the meantime, Burton said, everyone is grateful for the rain.
