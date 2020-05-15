Volunteers crying foul in feral cat fuss

A feral cat fuss in Gander has volunteer caretakers crying foul — and the town's mayor taking aim at "partially informed social media outrage."

At the centre of the commotion is a decision by the Gander's municipal officers to remove five small shelters from municipal land, and take them to the municipal depot.

The shelters provide a warm place for the feral cats in the winter time and at night, according to the feral cat group. (Submitted by Amanda Wells)

While advocates say the move put feral cats at risk, Gander Mayor Percy Farwell is insisting that the town council had nothing to do with the decision, calling a matter of "routine bylaw enforcement."

The online backlash grew so big, the mayor wrote a 900-word letter addressing the criticism.

"We're certainly not trying to declare war on them or dismiss them or undermine them or discredit them," said Farwell.

"Our officers did respond to a complaint, and acted as they would have regardless of what it was on the site."

Part of TNR effort

The shelters were constructed by the Gander Feral Cat/Kitten Rescue group, which runs a make-shift trap, neuter and return effort in the Town of Gander.

The group approached Gander's town council last year to seek bylaw changes, and to seek a letter supporting their efforts. They were denied, but continued with their make-shift program regardless.

According to Emma Manning, an organizer with the group, volunteers thought they had set up their shelters on private land — and only recently learned, after their shelters were confiscated, that they were on town property.

She believes town officers should have made a greater effort to contact her before moving the equipment.

Emma Manning helped create the volunteer Trap, Neuter and Release group in Gander, before she moved to Ontario. She said she still keeps in contact with volunteers and helps organize the group. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"The town council, they must have had my email and phone number, because I did have a meeting with them last year," she said.

"I know on Facebook we've gotten some heated comments, because obviously people are very upset that all of our hard work was just taken without any conversation."

Those heated comments were what sparked the letter by Farwell, who denied that his staff's actions were a "vindictive, calculated act of animal cruelty."

Vital equipment, says organizer

Manning says the cats who use the shelters are closely monitored by webcams, and are trapped and neutered in an effort to reduce the feral cat population.

She said the volunteers provide shelter and food and quality of life to the animals.

"Taking those shelters and trying to stop people from caring for those cats is setting up those cats for a death sentence," she said.

Amanda Wells, another volunteer with the group, said she initially thought the shelters were stolen when she discovered they were missing on Monday.

"I was heartbroken for our ferals, we did return later that night and there were actually three ferals up pawing at their empty food bowls," she said.

Amanda Wells is one of the cat caretakers with the Gander Feral Cat/Kitten Rescue group. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"It's heartbreaking to see a live animal who have had constant and adequate care for the last two to three years now have none, ripped away from them."

She said without those shelters in place, the feral cats they've come to know will be vulnerable to the weather and to predators.

Time for a broad conversation: Mayor

Farwell said that he understands town enforcement officers did make efforts to contact the owners of the shelters — which included checking with the Gander SPCA — but did not find them.

The shelters have since been returned to Wells, and the cat caretaker group says it is researching whether they re-establish their program and shelters on other private property.

Mayor Farwell said he didn't immediately see any bylaw issues with that, but added it's possible even a shelter on private property could be problematic, if it's attracting other animals and if the neighbours complain.

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell says town council had nothing to do with the decision to move the feral cat shelters. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

He said the town council is open to reviewing bylaws, and added it is time to restart a conversation about the underlying issues in this dispute: whether a trap, neuter and release program is the right choice for feral cats.

"I've done a fair bit of research, to be honest, on my own, and I continue to be confounded by how there could be so much very strong information on both sides of a single issue.

Manning said from her point of view, the case for a TNR program is clear.

"Gander is known for its Come From Away, its dedication and kindness and compassion for people," she said. "My thought is why can't that compassion be also reflected to the animals."