Bouquets bloom around St. John's, left by volunteers — just because

On a cold and overcast day in St. John's, about 35 volunteers brightened things up with a little splash of colour.

Members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Floral Design Group dropped off bouquets at bus stops, parking lots and on the doorsteps of churches, mosques and non-profit organizations Friday morning.

"It's all about sharing a little bit of love and happiness through flowers. Studies have actually shown that flowers elicit an immediate, positive, emotional response, and that's really what it is about," said Corie Outerbridge, past chair of the floral design group.

"Everybody who gets a flower, the first thing they do is smile."

Corie Outerbridge, past chair of the floral design group, was one of about 35 volunteers who worked on the project. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The second thing organizers are asking people to do is take a picture of the bouquet, post it on social media and tag the floral design group.

"We want to see how we made you happy that day."

Outerbridge said the group's social media pages are filled with lovely, sensitive messages about how the flowers made St. John's residents feel.

"You are getting stories of heartbreaking situations those people are in, and all of a sudden we have put a ray of sunshine through their life for the day," she said.

A special surprise is left for someone heading into St. Patrick's Church. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

This is the fourth year the group has left the colourful surprises for passersby. The idea came from the United Kingdom's National Flower Arranging Day, which is held on the first Friday of May.

Every year the group leaves more bouquets. In 2016, 94 arrangements were distributed; this year they left more than 200.

"It doesn't matter the number because of the snowball effect, because people pass them on," said Outerbridge. "We brought them happiness and then they will bring somebody happiness."

The group worked with guests of the St. John's Women's Centre to get the flowers prepared with financial support from the Royal Bank of Canada.

Outerbridge wears appropriate footwear for handing out dozens of bouquets. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

On Friday morning, 15 vehicles with volunteers were on the road by 7 a.m.

"I think if more people did this, there might be a little more peace in the world."

