Newest members of N.L.'s volunteer hall of fame named

Meet the latest inductees into the Newfoundland and Labrador Volunteer Hall of Fame.

The award is part of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, and is meant to recognize outstanding efforts of life-long volunteers who have made significant contributions to their communities, and to the lives of others.

Margaret 'Muggs' Tibbo was at the ceremony in St. John's on Thursday.

Tibbo has been a determined volunteer for more than 40 years, including being a founding member of the Avalon Woodturners Guild, as well as being part of the province's efforts for multiple Winter Olympics.

She has devoted her time to making sports more inclusive for people with disabilities, and introduced Para Ice Hockey to the province.

You make time for what you want to do, I guess. And if that means leaving the house work, I go out and do what I do. - Margaret 'Muggs' Tibbo

"Seeing a young person become part of a team, to be active, to represent their school or their community in a sport, or go on to represent the province or even the country of Canada, is just so, I guess, rewarding for me," Tibbo said.

"And the fact that they've been able to reach their potential is something that I guess I can take some pride in saying, well, gee, I guess I did help them a little bit to get where they wanted to go."

Dedicating so much time to volunteering isn't for everyone, but Tibbo said she makes it work.

"You make time for what you want to do, I guess. And if that means leaving the house work, I go out and do what I do," she said.

This year's inductees include Dr. Kathleen Pratt LeGrow, who volunteers with the Jimmy Pratt Memorial Outreach Centre, as well as working with the George Street Soup Kitchen.

Lucy Stoyles was inducted into the hall of fame, for her various efforts in organizations, including the Salvation Army, Heart and Stroke Foundation, and the Kidney Foundation. She is also president of the Learning Disabilities Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Katty Gallant and Donald Stewart Johnson were both posthumously inducted into the hall of fame. Gallant, from Gambo, advocated for at-risk youth and also chaired the public library's volunteer board. Johnson was an outspoken advocate for the province's athletic community, most notably hockey.

The official induction will happen on Nov. 15.

