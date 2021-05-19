Volcanic gas, not ash, likely culprit to Newfoundland haze

The cause of Newfoundland's recent hazy skies is likely Icelandic volcanic gas, not volcanic ash as previously supposed, weather detective work has revealed.

Environment Canada's meteorologists in Gander have been working with the department's volcanic ash division — yes, it's a thing — to figure out what's been causing the haze. Ash from the ongoing eruptions in Iceland was the first thing that sprang to mind, but after the experts ran simulations to track volcanic gas from its source to where it would spread over time, "it pretty much matched what happened," said Justin Boudreau, a meteorologist at Gander's Environment Canada weather office on Wednesday.

"So for that reason, we're fairly confident it's no longer volcanic ash, due to the type of eruptions going on."

Volcanic ash can hold large particles that would also prompt travel advisories, and Boudreau noted there were no such advisories issued, helping solidify the gas theory.

The volcanic culprit remains the same: Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano, dormant for about eight centuries until March. Its eruptions have been impressive and drawn gawking tourists, but haven't been on the same scale as other recent high-profile volcanic events.

"They're not like the big explosive ones we've seen recently in the Caribbean. They're more like little cracks that are spewing out lava. So with that, lava comes out some from volcanic emissions in the form of gas," Boudreau said.

The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, seen here in March, is the area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. (Icelandic Coast Guard/The Associated Press)

A stinky spew

The volcanic gas is mostly mix of sulfates, mainly sulfur dioxide, which has a distinctive stink.

"It gives you that strong smell of rotten eggs," said Boudreau.

"I don't know if anyone smelled what you're seeing in this haze, but the potential where the concentrations were higher might have given off that."

The haze is probably not at high enough concentrations to have too much of an effect on human health, Boudreau said, with the air quality index only slightly dipping into "moderate" territory due to the gas. Any remnants are probably mostly lingering offshore, he said.

"It should basically diffuse out over time."

Gas or ash, the haze still remains an meteorological quirk of the right conditions prevailing for it to cross the Atlantic at all.

"It's still from the volcano. So, it's kind of wild.… The conditions for this to happen don't happen too often," said Boudreau.

