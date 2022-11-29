Most N.L. communities aren't prepared for climate change, says Vital Signs report

Rob Greenwood, director of the Harris Centre, says the 2022 Vital Signs reports shows how climate change is impacting communities in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Most municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador aren't prepared for the drastic — and costly — impacts of climate change, according to the 2022 Vital Signs report.

Rob Greenwood, director of Memorial University's Harris Centre, one of the report's producers, said local governments are "critically important" for climate action in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"And yet, this province really has a lack of capacity at the local level," he said.

This year's report, an annual collaboration between Memorial University's Harris Centre and the Community Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador, comes just a few weeks after United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told world leaders the planet is "on a highway to climate hell."

Vital Signs shows projected oil production steadily decreasing through 2049, but that forecast doesn't include Bay du Nord, which, at its peak, is set to produce about 200,000 barrels of oil per day.

According to the report, 24 per cent of communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are taking action to mitigate the effects of climate change. Fourteen per cent of communities have begun planning, while seven per cent have a plan but haven't implemented it yet. But 45 per cent of communities in Newfoundland and Labrador are discussing climate change but haven't begun planning and 10 per cent of communities aren't discussing climate change at all.

However, researchers said last summer's wildfires in central Newfoundland and post-tropical storm Fiona may have spurred more action since the survey was taken.

"Even if they wanted to act on these things, they don't have the staff, they don't have the resources," Greenwood said. "It really does require a provincial government effort to work with current municipal councils."

According to Greenwood, part of the answer to increasing that capacity is regionalization — a long-simmering concept in Newfoundland and Labrador politics. The provincial government committed to implementing regionalization earlier this year but so far hasn't begun the process.

A new normal

Ashley Noseworthy, CEO of marine consultancy company Edgewise Environmental, said the report highlights a need for systemic changes to community and infrastructure design.

"We no longer have the luxury of thinking that we can do things the way we have once done. That's gone. That does not exist anymore," she said.

Destruction left by a forest fire near the Bay d'Espoir Highway in central Newfoundland last summer. Climatologists say extreme weather events will become more common as the planet warms. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Noseworthy said the capital investment needed to change design practices to be more environmentally friendly presents a challenge.

Joel Finnis, a climatologist at Memorial University, said communities need funding for climate change planning and decision-making.

"They don't have the expertise necessary to really work through a climate adaptation plan or then really think about how to implement it," he said.

Transportation is the highest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Newfoundland and Labrador, even over the oil industry. The report points to active transportation as part of the solution, but says moving people in Newfoundland and Labrador away from "car culture" is difficult for a variety of reasons.

Finnis said the main hindrance to cycling, at least in St. John's, is safety.

"There's no infrastructure for anything that's not an individual car, and that ultimately is a design choice that has been baked into the construction of this city now for decades," he said.

Flooding, disappearing sea ice

The report notes that climate change affects communities in different ways depending on geography, demographics, infrastructure and more.

"Climate change has real impacts, but if you don't look at them across the board, you're missing the picture," Greenwood said.

Greenwood said seasons will change as the temperature rises — winters in Corner Brook will be warmer and wetter. The winter in Nain will be warmer too, meaning less reliable ice and snow — a problem for residents who rely on the cold conditions for travel between communities.

Joel Finnis a geography professor at Memorial University in St. John's, says communities need funding for climate change planning and decision-making. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

In a survey of 42 community stakeholders, 80 per cent were concerned about coastal flooding and inland flooding.

According to the report, eight per cent of health-care facilities are at risk of flooding from a 20-year flood, while 12 per cent are at risk from a 100-year flood.

Only nine per cent of stakeholders were concerned about loss of sea ice; however, loss of sea ice was "consistently a priority" for communities in Labrador.

Stan Oliver, an Inuit hunter who sits on the federal impact assessment Indigenous advisory committee, said he's witnessed how the climate has changed in Labrador over decades.

"Things are happening around us. It's real, and it's affecting our very well-being, our very mental health and food security," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador