Legally blind runner sets sights on half marathon

Nadine Green has no vision in her left eye, and limited vision in her right — she can see colours and shapes, but she's legally blind.

She's also a runner, working toward competing in the Mews Memorial 8k Road Race on July 8. Green took up the sport about three summers ago, she said, and now has a goal of running a 10-kilometre race this year.

"A group of my friends from work have a learn-to-run club and they encouraged me to come out, so I did," Green said.

'And I really liked it."

More than she expected to, in fact. Green kept the running up, and now regularly makes her way around Pippy Park.

When she's on the trail she can't use the white cane she otherwise relies on to get around St. John's — it's not safe, Green said, especially if she were to fall — but she navigates through the park by using her hearing and paying attention for shadows on the ground and the shapes of trees.

Aiming for a 10k

Part of the appeal of running outdoors is the encouragement of others on the trail, Green said.

"They're really positive," she said of the other runners she encounters.

"They encourage me to keep going and keep getting out."

But she also enjoys the personal challenges built into the sport — the push to try to get even a few seconds better than your last time. The health benefits are nice too, she said. She doesn't get winded as easily as she once did.

Green entered her first road race this year, running the Flat Out 5k in April.

Nadine Green, left, began running with a group at her workplace and found she enjoyed it more than expected. Three years later she's planning for her first 10k road race. (CBC)

"Even though it was a 5k, so I was kind of used to doing them, I found it rough because it was so cold," she said.

"That one definitely would toughen you up if you wanted to get out there and start off the season with it.

Despite the chill, she ran a personal best time for that distance.

Training for the Mews race is giving her a chance to extend her distances, she said.

"It's helping me train for something a bit more than a 5k, so it'll help me improve my stamina and just try out something new to see how much more I can do."

She hopes to run the 10k Turkey Trot this fall, and has her eyes on completing a half marathon a couple of years from now.

'If you really want to do something, get out and try it'

Green encourages others with disabilities to reach out and explore their own options for getting active and trying new sports. Different disabilities may need some support, like the guide she uses for road races, or adaptations but there are a variety of options available, she said.

Nadine Green generally uses a white cane to get around St. John's, but it's not safe to run with it, she says. In road races she has a guide who can help her avoid potential pitfalls, like cracks in the pavement. (CBC)

She's involved with the Visually Impaired Sport and Recreation Association, which helps match people with groups and volunteers for a variety of sports, including running. Parasport NL and CNIB also have programs that help people get involved — she started running around Quidi Vidi with a CNIB volunteer, for example.

"Just ask," Green said.

"You never know who might be there, willing to help you out."