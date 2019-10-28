Watch The St. John's Morning Show every weekday at 6:40 NT

Every weekday morning, you can catch The St. John's Morning Show on CBC Television between 6:40 a.m. NT and 7:30 a.m.

You can also catch that block of programming — we call it "visual radio" — right here, too.

While the show is on the air, a player will appear at the top. Just click play, sit back, and enjoy.

You can, of course, listen to the full show on the radio, as well as on the web or via the free CBC Listen app. The show is on the air from 5:40 a.m. NT till 9 o'clock.

You can subscribe to daily on-demand highlights from the St. John's Morning Show by clicking one of the buttons below to fit your mobile device.