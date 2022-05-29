Visitor restrictions in place at Waterford Hospital following Saturday fire

Temporary visitor restrictions are in place at Waterford Hospital in St. John's following a fire on Saturday. (CBC)

The public is being asked not to visit the Waterford Hospital in St. John's after a fire on Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, Eastern Health said the fire started on one of the inpatient units at the hospital around 5 p.m. and was contained.

The health authority said there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire and that all patients are safe.

However, patients from the affected unit are being moved to other units as needed. As well, Waterford staff are contacting next-of-kin to notify them of any potential changes.

Eastern Health said it is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide an update on when visitation can safely resume.

An update on outpatient services and appointments is expected on Sunday.

